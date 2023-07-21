Home » The decision to outsource the country’s three major airports
Islamabad: The government has decided to outsource Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi airports. According to the sources, the government has decided to outsource Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi airports, the preparation of which has been started.

Sources say that the tender for outsourcing the airports will be issued before the end of the current government, this tender will be issued in international newspapers.

The government has planned to prioritize friendly countries in airport outsourcing for which companies from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, China and Turkey will be invited on a priority basis.

The outsourcing will generate between two and a half to three hundred million dollars annually and the airport will be outsourced for 25 years under the agreement.

According to sources, Islamabad Airport will be outsourced in the first phase and Lahore and Karachi in the second phase, while Skardu Airport will also be considered for outsourcing.

Sources say that the security and air traffic controller departments of airports will remain with Civil Aviation.

