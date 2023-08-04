The Decline of the American Dream: Homelessness and Struggles for Asylum Seekers in New York City

Title: Homelessness Crisis Intensifies in New York as the American Dream Fades

Subtitle: Increasing number of asylum seekers left stranded on the streets, putting pressure on shelter system and local businesses

By Sofia Villa

In the heart of Manhattan, near the iconic Roosevelt Hotel, the American dream seems to be dying a slow death. The streets are now occupied by individuals forced to sleep on the sidewalks, a grim reminder of the dire circumstances faced by many. The decline is undeniable, starkly evident as young men fear losing their position outside the overcrowded shelter for asylum seekers set up by Mayor Eric Adams.

Originally intended to provide a safe haven and guidance through the asylum process, the shelter has reached its maximum capacity, leaving no resources to accommodate the ever-increasing number of individuals seeking refuge. As a result, a disheartening image of destitution plagues the city, which in turn has an adverse impact on local businesses.

The mayor’s office reveals shocking statistics – over 90,000 refugees have been sent from border states like Texas and Arizona. These individuals claim that since these states are not sanctuaries for immigrants, they have been left with no means of support. Consequently, they make their way to the Big Apple, often seen as the land of opportunity, where they hope to rebuild their shattered lives.

Each day, nearly 500 undocumented immigrants arrive in New York, hoping for a better future. However, due to the overwhelming number of arrivals, there is simply no place to house them. Instead, they are left lying on the streets, waiting for attention, desperate to navigate a path they neither know nor fully comprehend.

This dire situation has pushed the federal government to resort to unconventional tactics. It is possible that the images of suffering on the streets are intended to discourage further arrivals, thereby alleviating pressure on an already overburdened shelter system.

Mayor Adams has recently issued an order stating that singles will be allowed to stay in shelters for only 60 days. The rationale behind this decision seems logical – it grants them just enough time to explore alternatives and find employment, a challenging task when lacking proper documentation. Furthermore, it allows them time to secure accommodation, as they await their immigration court appointments, a daunting and uncertain part of their journey.

The situations faced by both the asylum seekers and the authorities are far from ideal, highlighting the need for a swift resolution. With hope, one day the American dream can be restored, reaffirming that it still lives on for those who persevere.

Note: Sofia Villa’s views expressed in this article are her own, and they do not represent the views of Televisa-Univision, where she is employed as a Writer/Producer.

