The Declining Birth Rate in China: Government Measures and Public Response

***Breaking News: Chinese Government Encourages Marriage and Childbearing Amid Population Crisis***

August 23, 2023

In an effort to address the ongoing population crisis, the Chinese government has implemented several measures to encourage marriage and childbearing. This move comes as the country faces a declining fertility rate and an aging population.

On Tuesday (August 22), as the Chinese celebrated Qixi, also known as Chinese Valentine’s Day, many young people in the northwestern city of Xi’an received blessing messages from authorities advocating for childbearing. However, this gesture sparked heated discussions on the internet, with many expressing disapproval.

Images released by Chinese media revealed that the text messages were sent by the Xi’an Municipal Health Commission and the Xi’an Family Planning Association. The message read, “As the Qixi Festival is approaching, I wish you sweet love, marriage and childbearing at the right age, and eugenics. Create fertility friendship, continue the blood of China, and share the heavy responsibility of revival!”

Although the text messages were seemingly targeted to some mobile phone users in Xi’an, a city with a population of 13 million, they quickly gained attention on social media platforms. The topic “Xi’an Health Commission and Family Planning Association gave birth to Qixi Festival” trended on Weibo, accumulating over 60 million views.

Netizens questioned the link between having children and national rejuvenation. One commented, “Why is having a child linked to national rejuvenation? It’s a big hat.” Another wrote, “It was you who were called to be beaten and aborted back then, but now you are the ones giving birth.” These sentiments reflect concerns about the historical effects of China‘s former one-child policy.

Yi Fuxian, a researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, highlighted three major problems faced by China in encouraging births: those who do not want children, cannot afford to raise them, or face medical reasons hindering childbirth. This incident emphasized the need for comprehensive solutions to the population crisis.

According to a study by a unit of China‘s National Health Commission, preliminary estimates indicate that China‘s total fertility rate fell sharply to 1.09 last year, down from 1.30 in 2020. This places China‘s fertility rate even lower than Japan’s, currently the world‘s lowest among countries with over 100 million people. The country’s declining birth rate poses economic challenges, alongside weak consumption and exports, a vulnerable real estate sector, high youth unemployment, and demographic problems.

Yi also attributed the reluctance to marry and have children among China‘s younger generation to social development, fewer economic opportunities, and high living costs. Housing prices and other expenses make it difficult for many families to afford even one child, let alone two.

China‘s controversial one-child policy was introduced in the late 1970s to control population growth. However, it led to the imbalance in the sex ratio and a preference for sons in some regions. In 2016, the policy was relaxed to allow couples to have two children, and in 2021, the restrictions were further relaxed to “three children.” Nevertheless, these changes did not prevent the declining population.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made addressing the demographic crisis a top priority, promising to establish a comprehensive birth support policy system. Local governments have also implemented their own initiatives, such as marriage customs reforms and financial subsidies for families with multiple children.

These efforts include the southern city of Shenzhen’s “rebirth project,” which provides financial assistance for women under 49 who wish to have children. Additionally, universities like Wuhan University have allowed registered married student couples to live together, recognizing the importance of supporting young families.

As China grapples with the population crisis, it is clear that comprehensive and sustainable solutions are necessary. The government’s measures to encourage marriage and childbearing aim to tackle the pressing challenges of an aging population, low fertility rates, and economic implications.

