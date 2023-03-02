Home News The decree with which Petro would regulate public services falls
The decree with which Petro would regulate public services falls

The Council of State suspended the decree filed by the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, with which he sought to assume control of public services.

“Urgent precautionary measure of provisional suspension of the legal effects of Decree 227 of February 16, 2023 is decreed,” the statement said.

It should be remembered that the executive had filed a draft where he intended to integrate the Energy and Gas Regulation Commission and the Drinking Water and Basic Sanitation Commission.

On the other hand, the administrative act had the following guidelines: “subjection to constitutional and legal principles, purposes and values; “Guarantee of disclosure and citizen participation in proceedings in this matter; relevance, opportunity and quality that guarantee the principles of efficiency, sufficiency, comprehensiveness and tariff solidarity; and criteria of the tariff regime of economic efficiency, neutrality, solidarity, redistribution, financial sufficiency, simplicity and transparency”.

The decree also maintained that the Regulation Commissions will continue issuing administrative acts until the signing of said mandate.

Finally, the president explained that one of the reasons for assuming these commissions is “because general interests have prevailed over those of the user in recent years in the country“.

