Considered sacred animals, Sika deer in Japan have preserved genetic material that distinguishes them from other similar species.

For centuries, deer in Japan have been protected as sacred animals. As such, their natural habitats in the Japanese forests are protected by a spiritual aura that the locals dare not violate. Around Buddhist temples and shrines, moreover, hunting is strictly prohibited.

This limitation has relieved the species (Cervus nippon) of the ecological pressure that other wild animals do suffer in other parts of the world. Therefore, according to a study conducted by the University of Fukushima, they have preserved unique genetic material on the planet. This is what we know about it.

Those who wander between Buddhist temples

Also known as sika deer, this species of cervid is typical of eastern Asia. It extends from the southern region of Siberia to Vietnam, the Naturalist platform documents, with a particularly abundant population in the Japanese archipelago.

They are distinguished from other cervids by their reddish spring coat, with small white spots on their backs. In winter, however, they usually moult to a greyish coating. Among cervids, deer in Japan are medium in size. Only the males have antlers.

A genetic lineage that has been preserved intact

Regardless of the sex of the animal, they are recognized by their apparently angry expression — even if they are not actually upset. Due to the proliferation that the species has achieved in the Japanese archipelago, in the religious tradition of Shinto they are considered sacred animals. According to the Fukushima researchers, this has promoted the fact that the genetic structure of the species remains intact:

“Sika deer have been protected for more than a thousand years in the religious sanctuary around the Kasuga Taisha Shrine on the Kii Peninsula, located in central Japan,” the authors write in the Journal Of Mammalogy.

Specifically, from the repetitions that were made in the study, of the short sequence (SSR) and mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA). The scientists tracked down this material “to investigate the genetic diversity, population structure, and demography of the Japanese sika deer.” Only then could they know how human activity has impacted the evolution of the species.

The researchers compared these data with that of other eastern and western deer populations. They were surprised to discover that, due to the lack of interaction with humans, the genetic information of deer in Japan has not been altered. “Thus,” the researchers conclude, “religious protection preserved genetic variation for a thousand years.”