The defense of the foreigner who attacked the police in El Dorado

The indignation of Colombians was exposed by the recent case in which a Canadian citizen attacked a patrol car at the El Dorado airport in Bogotáin the midst of the altercation, the foreigner hit the uniformed man and tried to take his endowment weapon from him, so other passengers reacted by trying to separate the man.

After the capture of the Canadian for the events, it became known that he is called Vince-Tong Sozio, who had to testify before a guarantee control judge for the crime of violence against a public servant.

According to the Police, since the arrest, the subject remained silent about the questions about why he was at the airport without having purchased tickets and why he attacked the uniformed man.

Then, the Attorney General’s Office asked the 45th guarantee control judge to legalize the capture of the aggressor by having the evidence in the security cameras and in videos of the citizens who were there at the time.

