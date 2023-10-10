the definitive rankings of the second 2023-2024 call have been published

SOLE – The definitive rankings concern Services for children aged 0 to 6 years. The allocation of places and the related waiting lists will be available on 13 October 2023

Ferrara, 10/10/2023. They will be published Wednesday 11 October the definitive rankings of Municipal Educational Services 0-6 for the 2023-2024 school year.

The definitive rankings, following the provisional ones published on 29 September 2023, incorporated the accepted appeals of the interested parties and the further corrections following the official checks.

The definitive rankings include all the applications submitted for the second Call (September 2023) together with the applications on the waiting list for the first Call (February 2023).

We remind you that only after the publication of the final rankings will the assigned places be published as per the following registration calendar.

The following rankings therefore contain all the applications submitted, identified with application code, date of birth and updated score:

• Ranking of nursery for small residents

• Ranking of nursery for medium-large residents

• Small non-resident nursery ranking

• Medium-large non-resident nursery ranking

• Ranking of nursery school residents

• Non-resident nursery school ranking

Seat assignment

By October 13, 2023 the list of applications accepted by application code will be published with the assignment of the place and the related waiting lists.

Acceptance of places

From 13 to 16 October 2023, families will need to accept or renounce the place by turning on al Sosi@home portal with the Spid or Cie credentials of the parent who filled out the application.

Failure to respond is equivalent to giving up the assigned place.

Helpline For telephone assistance, contact the following numbers: 0532418148 – 0532418153 – 0532418159

By: Single point for access and pricing of educational and school services

