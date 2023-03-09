Home News THE DEGENERATIVE POLITICAL HURRERO MBURURU DENOUNCED FOR SEXUAL ABUSE OF MINORS « CDE News
CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Fateful reality) Prosecutor Vivian Coronel charged a woman who allegedly forced her youngest daughter into prostitution. The same, 46 years old, is deprived of liberty and faces charges for the alleged punishable acts of pimping and violation of the duty of care or education.

According to the investigation, between September 6, 2019 and September 6, 2020, the defendant induced her daughter, who was 12 years old at the time, to engage in prostitution. She specifically forced her to have sex for money with a person identified as Rafael Esquivel, alias “Mbururú.”

In the same way, the defendant, with the conduct displayed, would have seriously violated her legal duty of care, exposing her daughter to being considerably impaired in her mental development and leading a life in which punishable acts are habitual and practicing prostitution.

The complaint about the case was presented by the public defender of children and adolescents, lawyer Claudia Lesme. After the intervention of the Specialized Unit for Punishable Acts against Children and Adolescents, the minor was inspected by a forensic doctor, who confirmed that she was sexually abused.

Likewise, the girl -who is currently 15 years old- was evaluated by a professional psychologist from the Victim Care Center and confirmed that she was presumably forced by her mother to have sexual relations with “Mbururú” Esquivel.

The aforementioned will also be charged for the alleged punishable act of sexual abuse of children, according to the prosecutor Vivian Coronel. He is currently in jail for another criminal proceeding derived from an invasion of another’s property and other crimes, registered in the northern area of ​​Alto Paraná.

The representative of the Public Ministry requested the preventive detention of the accused mother, who is being held at the women’s police station. Her name is omitted in order to protect the identity of the victim, as established in Article 29 of the Code for Children and Adolescents.

