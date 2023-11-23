The delivery business continues to fall. 123The courier interrupts the delivery and associates it with an attempt at hostile takeover

After the post-covid return of people to brick-and-mortar stores, several e-shops and couriers are having serious problems. 123Kurier is also currently closing its local depots. The Czech branch of the company has been in debt for a long time. A family business from Orava claims it is facing a hostile takeover attempt.

During three difficult years with covid and the war in Ukraine, the sales of the 123Kurier company jumped from less than one hundred thousand euros to more than 19 million, and after the loss year of 2020, the company also started to make a decent profit. For the year before last and last year, the company reported a net profit of more than 720,000 euros. The Covid quarantines, during which people could not go to most stores, were a golden period for e-shops and couriers.

But now the company of the Melníkov family from Orava Nižna is having big problems. As several media already reported, their Czech subsidiary fell to them first. She stopped processing orders and didn’t even pay the workers there. Today, however, the Slovak mother, which had 80 employees at the end of last year, also closed all its local depots. It also suspended the issue and receipt of any shipments.

At the same time, the company does not yet have any debts to the state for taxes or levies in the registers of debtors. Its owners also connect their problems with an alleged attempt at a hostile takeover, in which, according to them, a large part of their own key employees also participated.

How the company fell into trouble

