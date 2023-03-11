The Panamanian authorities reported this Saturday that the delivery of the bodies and belongings of the 40 migrants who died in the road accident, which occurred on February 15 in the west of the country, began.

This process began on Friday with the delivery of 14 remains to the relatives of the Panamanian, Ecuadorian and Colombian victims, according to the Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office). So far, 31 people have been identified, including deaths and injuries.

The causes of the tragic traffic accident, in which a bus with 66 migrants on board, including twenty minors, was involved, which fell down a slope when it was heading to a shelter near the border with Costa Rica, and It was completely destroyed, they are the subject of investigation.

At the moment, the Panamanian authorities have only identified the Panamanian victims, the driver and his assistant through genetic studies. However, countries such as Ecuador, Colombia and Cuba have reported that among the deceased are nationals of these countries.

For its part, the Public Ministry maintained that these first deliveries of bodies and belongings have begun in the midst of a process that “is being developed in collaboration with the respective embassies and consulates.”

According to official information from Panama, 22 citizens from Ecuador, 16 from Haiti, 11 from Venezuela, 6 from Brazil, 5 from Colombia, 2 from Cameroon, 2 from Cuba, 1 from Nigeria and 1 from Eritrea were traveling on the bus.

This accident took place at a time when there is a boom in the migratory flow to North America. Let us remember that, last year, 248,284 migrants in transit crossed the Darién jungle, the border between Panama and Colombia, an unprecedented number; and so far in 2023, more than 58,000 have done so.

If this pace continues, the year could end with more than 400,000 travelers passing through Panama on their way to North America, according to the forecasts of the authorities.