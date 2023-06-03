The demands of the labor team of the forest farm to keep Vasyl Shemota in his position were supported by the deputies of the Rakhiv City Council

In Transcarpathia, the Security Department of the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” together with a hundred law enforcement officers and special agents is trying to forcibly seize the branch of “Rakhiv Forestry Experimental Farming” in order to appoint Soroka V.V. as the director of the forest farm. despite the categorical disagreement of the entire labor team of the forest farm and the public of the district with the dismissal of the director of the enterprise, Vasyl Shemoty. This is stated in the message of the Rakhiv City Council.

According to the information of the employees of the enterprise, the special forces who are trying to break into the branch buildings by force are headed by the deputy head of the Ukrainian Air Force Prykhodko O.O. and A.V. Ivinkiv, Director of the Security Department of the State Enterprise “Lysy Ukrainy”.

According to the labor team of the forest farm, Ivankiv is involved in criminal proceedings regarding the export of electronic cigarettes. In addition, the employees claim that the Security Department of the SE “Forests of Ukraine”, conducting an inspection of the branch, “began to exert pressure and threaten the foresters and employees of the branch to initiate criminal cases against them due to their opposition and disagreement with the backroom agreements of the security department together with the SE “Forests of Ukraine”.

At the same time, the forest farm claims that police officers were withdrawn from the entire region to seize the enterprise by force. “The management of the Carpathian office does not spare state funds and their own resources to implement their dirty plans! What are Ukrainian soldiers dying for?”, – members of the labor team are indignant. They also state that they are ready to continue defending their position.

We will remind you that the employees of the Rakhiv Forest Experimental Farm located in Transcarpathia consider the decision of the Forests of Ukraine DSLG to dismiss the director of the Rakhiv LDH branch Vasyl Shemota to be groundless and illegal and demand its cancellation.

Demands of the labor team of the forest farm to keep Vasyl Shemota in his position supported by the deputies of the Rakhiv city council and the Bohdan settlement council. The deputies made the corresponding decision on April 4 and May 4, and addressed the appropriate recommendations to the management of the Forests of Ukraine DSLG.

In addition, May 5 took place meeting of representatives of the labor team with the head of the Rakhiv district military administration Vladyslav Kich, the chairman of the Rakhiv city council, deputies of territorial communities of the district and representatives of the Association of Woodworkers. As noted in the Rakhiv LDH, “the local government, entrepreneurs of the woodworking industry and the team expressed their support for the director of the branch Vasyl Shemot” and evaluated his work as effective.

