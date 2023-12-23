The Democratic League Central Committee and the Ministry of Justice jointly held a “Yellow Ribbon Help and Education” working meeting-China News

The Democratic League Central Committee and the Ministry of Justice Jointly Hold “Yellow Ribbon Help and Education” Working Meeting

On December 22, the Central Committee of the Democratic League and the Ministry of Justice jointly held a “Yellow Ribbon Help and Education” working meeting in Beijing. The event was attended by Ding Zhongli, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic League, and He Rong, secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Justice.

During the meeting, representatives of advanced collectives and advanced individuals in the “Yellow Ribbon Helping and Teaching” work were awarded honorary certificates. Ding Zhongli congratulated the award-winning groups and individuals and put forward three requirements for the Democratic League to further this work in the new era.

He emphasized the need to improve the political position, focus on key and difficult issues, strive to promote work standardization, institutionalization, and long-term effectiveness, and strengthen organizational leadership. He also stressed the importance of mobilizing the enthusiasm of the majority of alliance members and deepening their understanding of national conditions, social conditions, and people’s sentiments.

In his speech, He Rong pointed out that judicial administrative agencies at all levels must fully understand the significance of the “Yellow Ribbon Helping and Teaching” work and work with organizations at all levels of the Democratic League to build a deeper consensus on serving the “greatest of the country”. He also emphasized the need to systematically improve the quality of helping and teaching and take more practical measures.

During the meeting, seven comrades including Xie Lijuan, a member of the Xiangzhangshu Education Branch directly under the Zhejiang Province of the China Democratic League, and Liu Rui, secretary of the Party Committee and warden of the Beijing Women’s Prison, gave typical speeches. Participants fully communicated, shared their feelings, and learned from each other.

More than 140 people attended the meeting, including representatives from the Central Social Services Department of the Democratic League, relevant departments and bureaus of the Ministry of Justice, representatives of provincial organizations of the Democratic League, representatives of provincial and municipal judicial administrative units, and award-winning representatives.

The joint efforts of the Democratic League and the Ministry of Justice to enhance the “Yellow Ribbon Help and Education” in China promises to create a harmonious and stable social environment for the steady and long-term development of Chinese-style modernization.

Share this: Facebook

X

