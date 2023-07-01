The Democratic Party of Korea, taking to the streets, “condemns the marine discharge of contaminated water from Fukushima” [뉴시스Pic] :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Sun-woong = Citizens supporting the Democratic Party and the Democratic Party hold a national rally on Sejong-daero in Jung-gu, Seoul on the 1st and condemn Japan’s discharge of contaminated water from Fukushima into the sea. 2023.07.01. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Kim Seon-woong = On the 1st, a pan-national rally was held on Sejong-daero in Jung-gu, Seoul, hosted by the Democratic Party to condemn the dumping of contaminated water from Fukushima.

On this day, the Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myeong, party leaders, members of the National Assembly, party members and supporters attended the pan-national convention and condemned Japan’s discharge of contaminated water from Fukushima into the sea.

Representative Lee Jae-myung went up to the podium and emphasized, “President Yoon Seok-yeol is promoting division among the people of the Republic of Korea.”

Representative Lee said, “Korea is a sovereign and independent country. If Japan unfairly invades Dokdo and pollutes Korean waters, we should tell Japan ‘don’t do it’ and ‘Let’s verify safety together’, and the people who oppose it will talk about ghost stories. Is there any country that threatens to spread or investigate?”

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Seon-woong = Leaders of the Democratic Party, including Lee Jae-myung, are condemning Japan’s discharge of contaminated water from Fukushima at a national convention held on Sejong-daero in Jung-gu, Seoul on the 1st. 2023.07.01. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Seon-woong = Leaders of the Democratic Party, including Lee Jae-myung, are condemning Japan’s discharge of contaminated water from Fukushima at a national convention held on Sejong-daero in Jung-gu, Seoul on the 1st. 2023.07.01. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Sun-woong = Citizens supporting the Democratic Party and the Democratic Party hold a national rally on Sejong-daero in Jung-gu, Seoul on the 1st and condemn Japan’s discharge of contaminated water from Fukushima into the sea. 2023.07.01. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Seon-woong = Leaders of the Democratic Party, including Lee Jae-myung, are condemning Japan’s discharge of contaminated water from Fukushima at a national convention held on Sejong-daero in Jung-gu, Seoul on the 1st. 2023.07.01. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Seon-woong = Citizens supporting the Democratic Party and the Democratic Party hold a national rally on Sejong-daero in Jung-gu, Seoul on the 1st and condemn Japan’s dumping of contaminated water from Fukushima. 2023.07.01. [email protected]

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

