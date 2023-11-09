The demonstration of the destruction of hospitals and Netanyahu’s rehearsal

Yamanat

Ahmed Musa*

The Zionist authorities arrested Zionist journalist Ephraim Mordechai, after he prepared a video news report on the ongoing war in Gaza and saw the bodies of Zionist soldiers piled up in dozens inside a “Tel Aviv” hospital, where the Zionist army does not hand over the bodies to their families.

This has put Netanyahu and his mini-government (the war government) in a state of madness that may take the region into an expansionist regional war that amounts to something resembling a new world war. The more Netanyahu finds himself “besieged by field failure,” and international public opinion on the other hand, the more he will resort to massacres. And the destruction, and it appears through the spectacle of the destructive image and “genocide” in Gaza, something that may lead Netanyahu and his extremist war generals to the decision to “bomb hospitals to lure the M|Q|A|W|M|M axis to intervene in the field and expand the battle area.” With the aim of luring the Americans to engage in the field, and therefore the “crowding” of warships of America’s allies and the entry of American warship submarines falls within the category of luring and rolling back field expansion in the great war.

These attempts by Netanyahu aim to save himself independently of the destructive consequences that Israel may receive, on the grounds that “expanding the battle to become regional paves the way for international intervention and producing a settlement that will keep him in power.”

Netanyahu’s impetuosity made him succeed in this lure, but the obstacle of making the field visible keeps him shackled and failed in the process of luring America’s allies, so he resorts to obfuscation through a media “blackout,” imposing censorship restrictions on the media, and blocking the image.

The destructive and systematic targeting of educational, health and hospital institutions, international centres, the press and journalists, not the least of which is the bombing of Al-Shifa Hospital and other hospitals, is nothing but a rehearsal for what is to come. And the destruction, brutality, annihilation, and “displacement” that will follow.

For the first time since the war on Gaza and the outbreak of the southern front, the Israeli Air Force targeted, with a number of missiles, open areas between Armati, Kafarhouna, and Al-Rayhan in the Jezzine district, an area outside Resolution 1701.

* Journalist – Publisher of “Media Press Lebanon” website

Share this: Facebook

X

