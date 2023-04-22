Original Title: Adhere to the above-mentioned motivation and responsibility

The demonstration of the four provincial-level teams promotes the theme education in Qinghai Province to go deep and solid

On April 21, the reporter learned from the Office of the Leading Group for the Education of the Provincial Party Committee’s Study and Implementation of Xi Jinping’s New Era of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics that since the start of the province’s study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s New Era of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics Pay attention to and closely follow the deployment, conscientiously implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work arrangements of the provincial party committee with a high sense of political responsibility and pragmatic work measures, adhere to high standards, strict requirements, take the lead, set an example, and demonstrate, lead and promote the province’s The theme education started smoothly and went deep and solid.

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee adheres to the above-mentioned leadership and exemplary guidance, timely convenes leading group meetings and meetings of the Provincial Party Committee Standing Committee, conveys and learns from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches, the spirit of the central theme education work conference, studies the implementation opinions of Qinghai Province, and formulates the implementation opinions of the province , deploy the province’s theme education work, and make overall arrangements for the theme education of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee. Adhere to learning one step first, learning deeply and thoroughly, organizing the Provincial Party Committee Theoretical Learning Center Group (expanded) to study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education reading class, learning the prescribed content, and following up to learn the latest important speeches and articles of General Secretary Xi Jinping and essay excerpts. Research and formulate the implementation plan for the Daxing investigation and research of the members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee. Each member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee takes the lead in claiming a topic, and conducts in-depth activities of “big visits, big research, big investigations, and big tackling”. At the same time, strengthen the organization, leadership, supervision and guidance of thematic education in the units and fields in charge, and promote the implementation of various measures.

The party group of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress firmly anchors the goals and tasks, fully implements the work arrangements, highlights the characteristics of the National People’s Congress and emphasizes reality, integration, and implementation. “Nine Activities”, so that the implementation of the prescribed actions will not be out of shape, missing items, or discounted, and will promote the high-quality development of the work of the National People’s Congress with the new results of thematic education.

The party group of the provincial government regards carrying out the theme education as a political test to firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”. Integrate theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, and establishment of rules and regulations, take the lead in promoting the style of study of Marxism, promote the style of investigation and research, promote high-quality development, and rectify practical problems, and set an example for the provincial government system, Set the benchmark and lead the way.

The party group of the provincial CPPCC focuses on the goals and tasks, and focuses on the positioning of the CPPCC’s responsibilities, to find out the facts, rationalize ideas, and strengthen measures in the aspects of investigation and research, contact with the masses, consultation and discussion, and consensus building, so as to promote work quality and efficiency. Combining thematic education with the promotion of various key tasks, practical measures have achieved results, and the new achievements of the CPPCC in the new era have been demonstrated.

Driven by the demonstration and leadership of the four major provincial teams, the units participating in the first batch of themed education responded quickly and followed up in a timely manner. All mobilization and deployment meetings or work meetings have been held. The first batch of themed education in the province has started well and progressed It went smoothly, setting off an upsurge of carrying out theme education in an all-round way.

