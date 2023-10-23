The demonstrations in support of the Palestinian cause in all countries of the world have made the countries supporting the Zionist entity in a state of futility by denying their commitment to the human values ​​that they boast about.

Muhammad Shirky

A huge scandal befell the Western regimes that support the Zionist entity in front of the peoples of the entire world, and witnesses from their peoples bore witness to this resounding scandal, which revealed the misery of this world, which is at the mercy of countries with weapons of mass destruction, with which they threaten anyone who speaks against them, in what they want to commit. Of foolishness and atrocities whose victims are innocent, vulnerable children, women and the elderly who are powerless and unable to help and are unable to find a way. The demonstrations in Western capitals were against the atrocities of the entity that usurped the land of Palestine with the help of the British occupation, as history attests to, and it is the truest witness yet. Lord of the Worlds, expose the bankruptcy of the Western moral system, which it claims to be the custodian of, and which it tramples on with all insolence, arrogance, and arrogance.

There is no doubt that the Western citizen has realized that his politicians, who have always believed in their claims to defend human values, have underestimated him and his mind, and are taking those values ​​to the lowest point, as was the case during historical periods in which tyranny dominated the world, and the demonstrations in Western countries have become absurd. Its regimes claim that it is humane, and it has become clear to them that it is extremely brutal, as it endorses a terrorist entity, and unleashes it to brutally assassinate innocent citizens, by bombing them with weapons supplied by those countries whose credibility in front of their people has been lost, knowing that it is a credibility that has been lost in the eyes of the Arab and Islamic peoples for a long time. It is certain that the Zionist entity, which is a Western creation, is considered a front for it in the middle of the Arab world, out of blatant greed for its capabilities and good things. This is a firm conviction among those peoples, and it is constantly confirmed whenever the Zionist entity repeats its crimes against a people who are defenseless, have a right, and have an unimpeachable cause. Despite its justice, it has never been lost on an Arab or Muslim citizen that the Palestinian people are in fact resisting Western regimes involved in crime and aggression, while hiding behind the Zionist entity. One of its malice is this scandalous concealment.