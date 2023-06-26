The dengue crisis in Peru already leaves more than 168,000 cases and nearly 300 deaths

The five most affected regions are Piura, Lima, Lambayeque, Ica and La Libertad.

At least 168,126 cases of dengue have been registered in Peru so far this year, according to figures from the National Center for Epidemiology, Prevention and Control of Diseases of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) of the South American country, far exceeding levels of previous years.

According to the institution, until week 24 of 2023, which ended last Friday, of the reported cases, 89,687 are confirmed and 78,439 are “probable.”

In addition, 299 deaths were reported by the disease, of which 223 are confirmed and 76 remain probable or are under investigation to determine if the cause of death is dengue.

The incidence of the disease, details the Minsa entity, is 496.93 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Until the date of the most recent report, 1,140 people were hospitalized.

Most affected regions

The five regions most affected by dengue in the South American country are Piura, Lima, Lambayeque, Ica and La Libertad.

In Piura, in the northwest of the country, at least 48,624 cases and 105 deaths (62 confirmed and 43 probable), specifies the National Center for Disease Epidemiology, Prevention and Control.

In Lima, including all the districts into which the Minsa divides the region, there are 25,405 cases and seven deaths.

In Lambayeque, at least 18,632 cases have been registered and, although they are fewer than in Lima, there are more deathssince 83 are recorded (74 confirmed and 9 probable).

For its part, in Ica the cases rose to 14,231 and 48 deaths have been counted (27 confirmed and 21 probable).

The fifth region hardest hit by this wave of dengue that is plaguing Peru is La Libertad, where cases in week 24 of 2023 reached 12,750, with 14 deaths (12 confirmed and 2 probable).

“Common Enemy”

On Sunday, during a visit to the Lambayeque region, the newly inaugurated Minister of Health, César Vásquez, promised to lead an articulated effort with the different levels of government to overcome the dengue crisis and improve the country’s health services. .

«We all have to unite. This crisis has to be an opportunity to show us that if we unite and leave the pettiness, mayors, governors and the Central Government, we are not only going to win the fight against this common enemy, but also anticipate the Coastal Child, overcome the cold and lay the foundations for a modern, efficient and transparent health system,” he said.

Last week, the country’s president, Dina Boluarte, admitted the failure of her government to address the dengue epidemic.

“We want to recognize that dengue has been winning over us, not because of the negligence of the minister or medical personnel, but rather we have had three variants of dengue“, he stated during the inauguration of the Atalaya Hospital, in the Ucayali region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

