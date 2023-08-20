The “Dengue prevention and control week” began

The District Health Secretariat agreed with the actors of the health system, the work plan to be carried out in the 30 neighborhoods and villages that present the highest number of confirmed cases of dengue.

For the purpose of carrying the message of “building healthy environments” in more than two thousand families from 30 neighborhoods and villages of Santa Martato prevent and control infectious diseases, the District Mayor’s Office will carry out activities within the framework of the “Dengue prevention and control week“, to be fulfilled between 19 and 26 August.

According to him National Institute of Health, INSColombia is in a dengue outbreak, which by the end of July exceeded 62,000 reported caseswith an incidence of 174.7 cases per 100 thousand inhabitantswhile in 2022 it was 107 for the same period.

Also, the secretary of District Health, Jorge Bernal, indicated that “together with the ESE Alejandro Próspero Reverend we have summoned the directors of the EPS and the special regimes, so that we develop a broad education program through the teams of ‘Salud al Barrio-Médico en tu Casa’ and the promoters of health of the EPS, visiting more than 600 families every day, prioritizing the neighborhoods with the highest number of confirmed cases such as María Eugenia, Manzanares, La Paz, El Pando and Gaira, including the removal of useless material, which will be collected by Atesa, and the delivery of awnings by the ESE Alejandro Próspero Reverend”.

It may interest you: They attended contingencies in drinking water and wastewater pumping stations

During the “Week for the prevention and control of dengue” there will be work tables with rectors and students of 15 official schools; ICBF community mothers; and especially, the doctors of the ESE Alejandro Próspero Reverend, the hospital University Julio Mendez Barreneche and the main private IPS, in order to update their knowledge to deal with dengue cases that arrive at the emergency and hospitalization services.

The first activity will be carried out on August 19 at the Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia, UCC, to train more than 200 Community Health Agents from the School for Social and Community Leaders, on whom the construction of healthy environments in their communities will rest.

Con the “Week for the prevention and control of dengue“, the Mayor Virna Johnson remains committed to protecting life and the construction of healthy environments in the Samarian families of neighborhoods, villages and indigenous reservations.

It may interest you: The decrease in the unemployment rate stands out in Santa Marta

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

