The Department of Chocó is ordered to make a payment plan for judicial sentences against him

The Administrative Court of Chocó, in judgment 094 of June 28, ordered the department of Chocó to adopt a payment plan for the judicial sentences against it within a year.

And in the event that the entity does not have budget availability to make the payment during this fiscal period, make the pertinent budget transfers or additions, and/or appropriate the resources no later than the following fiscal period, and/or take the necessary measures that are the case for the payment of credits or sentences that impose the payment of monetary obligations contained in firm judicial orders in their charge.

The judicial decision is the result of a class action lawsuit filed by the Quibdó Judicial Prosecutor’s Office 186 I for Administrative Affairs, which achieved the protection of collective rights to administrative morality and the defense of public assets affected by the Department of Chocó.

The decision of the Administrative Court of Chocó also confirms the previous decision of the Second Administrative Oral Court of the Quibdó Circuit, to certify copies to the Attorney General’s Office, the Comptroller General of the Republic and the Attorney General of the Nation so that they can advance the investigations that may arise. place for breaches of obligations concerning Jhoany Carlos Alberto Palacios Mosquera, Hugo Arley Tobar Otero, Julieta Gómez de Cortés and Efrén Palacios Serna in their capacity as governors of the department of Chocó from 2012 to date.

The non-payment of firm judicial credits, without objective cause, generated costs, cost overruns, and significant and unjustified detriment to the public patrimony of the departmental entity.