The department of Huila celebrates its 118 years

Today, the department of Huila is filled with festivity and emotion to commemorate its 118 years.

Throughout the day, departmental authorities have scheduled commemorative events and tributes to celebrate this important milestone in the history of the region.

With its 37 municipalities, Huila has experienced a remarkable economy in recent years, standing out in sectors such as coffee, rice, fruit crops and fish farming. These agricultural products have allowed the department to conquer international markets, generating a positive impact on the local economy and providing growth opportunities for farmers and businessmen in the region.

With a territorial extension of approximately 19,890 square kilometers, Huila is proud of its diversity of landscapes that range from majestic mountains and valleys to mighty rivers and extensive green areas. This geographical variety has turned the department into an attractive tourist destination, captivating visitors with emblematic places such as San Agustín, the Tatacoa Desert, the spectacular Magdalena River Canyon, among others.

Culture occupies a prominent place in Huila, enriching its heritage and creating a unique identity. Music, dance and folkloric traditions are an integral part of the life of its inhabitants. The Sanjuanero, a typical dance of the region, has become a representative symbol of the department, being widely recognized nationally and internationally.

To celebrate this significant occasion, the departmental authorities have scheduled commemorative events in the Plaza de Banderas of the Huila Governor’s Office at 5:30 in the afternoon. They invite the public to join the celebration and share together the pride of being from Huila.

In its 118 Today, its inhabitants and visitors come together in a celebration full of joy and gratitude for everything that Huila represents.

