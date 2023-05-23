The Department of Justice of Guangdong Province held a meeting of the party committee to study and implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection and guidance in Hebei, Shaanxi and Yuncheng, Shanxi and other places_南方网

Nanfang Net News (Reporter/Liang Xifan Correspondent/Guangdong Secretary Announcement) On May 23, the Guangdong Provincial Department of Justice held a party committee meeting to earnestly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection in Hebei and presided over the symposium on further promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. The spirit of the speech and important instructions, the spirit of the important speech when listening to the work report of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government and the spirit of the important instructions during the inspection in Yuncheng, Shanxi, conveying and studying the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Leading Group for Promoting the Construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area In the spirit of the Ninth Plenary Meeting, study the implementation of the opinions of the provincial departments. Chen Xudong, secretary of the party committee and director of the department, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward important requirements for promoting the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin during his inspection and guidance in Guangdong, Hebei, Shaanxi and Yuncheng, Shanxi, etc. We have provided fundamental guidelines for further implementing major national strategies. The judicial administration system of the province must strengthen its awareness of the overall situation, earnestly study and understand it, and implement it in light of the rule of law in the province and the actual judicial administration work. It is necessary to strengthen learning and reference, refer to the experience and practices of the coordinated development of the rule of law in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, strengthen regional linkages in the areas of legislation, law enforcement, judiciary, law-abiding, and law popularization, actively promote the establishment of a “friend circle” for regional rule of law cooperation, and adhere to good experience in the field of rule of law construction Two-way and multi-directional replication of good practices, constantly enriching the innovative practice of the rule of law with Guangdong characteristics, and providing the “acceleration” of the rule of law to help Guangdong open up new fields, seize new tracks, and cultivate new competitive advantages in the process of high-quality development. The rule of law guarantees the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Guangdong. It is necessary to strengthen strategic thinking, closely focus on the primary task of high-quality development and the strategic task of building a new development pattern, and identify areas of the rule of law to serve the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the manufacturing industry, and the “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and thousands of villages” “, Green Beauty Guangdong’s ecological construction and other key work entry points, further focus on the construction of major projects in comprehensively governing the province by law and judicial administration this year, the promotion of key tasks, the introduction of important systems, and the implementation of important policies, and continue to strengthen the legal system for scientific and technological innovation Supply, optimize the legalized business environment, reduce the institutional transaction costs of market entities, continue to deepen the demonstration of democracy and the rule of law, and better play the role of the rule of law in leading, regulating, and guaranteeing.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important expositions on the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and show greater achievements in enhancing the engine function of the rule of law in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Actively implement the newly revised “Legislation Law”, closely follow the themes such as the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the high-quality development of Guangdong, improve the legislative work mechanism, focus on the legislation related to the construction of the three major platforms, and promote the coordinated legislation of the nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area . It is necessary to show greater achievements in deepening closer and more pragmatic legal cooperation between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. Strengthen the linkage with the legal departments of the Hong Kong and Macao governments, optimize and upgrade the joint meeting mechanism of the legal departments of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and actively explore more diversified implementation forms of “one matter, three places”, “one policy, three places”, and “one regulation, three places” in the field of rule of law. Expand the policy of opening up legal services to Hong Kong and Macau, strengthen the convergence of arbitration rules and mechanisms in the Greater Bay Area, and the coordination of mediation work rules and mechanisms in the Greater Bay Area, continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation in the field of rule of law between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, and continue to deepen the “soft connectivity” of legal service rules and mechanisms in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau. It is necessary to show greater achievements in the construction of a highland for rule of law talents in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Seize and make good use of the major opportunities of building a talent highland in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, make good use of the advantages of foreign-related legal talent platforms such as the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Legal Area and the Guangzhou Bay Area Central Legal Area, and tap and cultivate talents in multiple ways; make good use of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao The advantage of the gathering effect of foreign-related legal talents in the Greater Bay Area has attracted high-end foreign-related lawyers and law firms to practice in Guangdong, continued to support Hong Kong and Macao lawyers to practice in the nine cities of the Pearl River Delta, and promoted the implementation of policies and measures for opening up Hong Kong and Macao legal services.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to further strengthen the awareness of the main responsibility and the main business, adhere to the integration of promotion, combine the development of theme education with the promotion of comprehensive law-based governance of the province and the high-quality development of judicial administrative work, and further refine and substantiate theoretical study, investigation and research, and promote development. Inspect and rectify various tasks, focus on improving the political ability, thinking ability, and practical ability of party members and cadres throughout the system, and promote the theme education to continue to go deep and solid. See real results.