As interest rates on time deposits at commercial banks and savings banks continue to drop, attention is focused on time deposits in mutual financial institutions such as Saemaul Geumgo.

According to the financial sector on the 8th, Saemaul Geumgo’s time deposit product interest rate is up to 5.3% per annum. Considering that the time deposit interest rates of the five major commercial banks (KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, Hana Bank, Woori Bank, and NH Nonghyup Bank) are 3.40 to 3.51 percent per year, the interest rate at Saemaul Geumgo is about 1.90 percentage points (p) higher.

The interest rate on time deposits at savings banks also falls short of Saemaul Geumgo. The interest rate for time deposits at savings banks, which once exceeded 6% per annum, is currently at the highest level of 4.5% per annum.

MG The Banking term deposit is being sold at an annual interest rate of 5.3% at Daeguwon Daesaemaeul Geumgo Dongcheon Branch, Seongseo Saemaul Geumgo Gangchang Station Branch, Seongil Saemaul Geumgo Yongsan Branch, and Daepyeong Saemaul Geumgo Head Office. This product is a non-face-to-face product that can be signed up through the MG The Banking app, and can be done through the cancellation window, the Internet, or the app.

With such high interest rates, the deposit balance is also increasing. According to the Bank of Korea’s Economic Statistics System (ECOS), the balance of deposits at Saemaul Geumgo as of the end of January was 259.9706 trillion won, up 3.40% from the previous month (251.4209 trillion won). The credit union also had a deposit balance of 133.175 trillion won at the end of January, up 2.39% from the previous month (129.9149 trillion won).

The problem is that the mutual financial sector, such as Saemaul Geumgo, is in a situation of great anxiety as there are growing concerns about the insolvency of real estate project financing (PF). Previously, when Dine Construction stopped construction of an officetel due to financial difficulties, controversy over the 12 Saemaul Credit Cooperative branches in the Daegu area, which provided interim payment loans, spread. There were also concerns that a bank run (large-scale deposit withdrawal) could occur.

In response, the Saemaul Geumgo Federation responded, saying, “Regarding PF loans, which have recently become a problem, we are only handling relatively stable ‘management-type land trusts'” and “the delinquency rate as of the end of January is only 0.71%.” “According to the Saemaul Geumgo Act, we protect depositors up to 50 million won per person,” he added.

Some point out that it is also a problem that the Ministry of Public Administration and Security has the authority to manage and supervise Saemaul Geumgo. In the case of mutual credit except for Saemaul Geumgo, the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service directly supervise the soundness of the credit business. On the other hand, Saemaul Geumgo is in charge of direct supervision from the Ministry of Public Administration and Security to credit business, but it is pointed out that it is extremely lacking in manpower and expertise.

An official from the financial sector said, “There is a story that concerns about real estate PF insolvency are spreading silently, starting with local branches of Saemaul Geumgo, but it is not even confirmed because of poor management and supervision.” It seems that the number of subscribers to Saemaul Geumgo’s time deposit products is continuously increasing, considering that the interest rate is relatively high as it can be protected by the fund.”