The deputies of Cesar who say present and leave the debate: they earn $32 million

by admin
The Departmental Assembly of Cesar is called to be the site of the great debates to the public entities of the department. An example of this were the citations issued at the end of the month May to all those in charge of the sectors of the Governorate of Cesar.

Without exception, the officials of the Government prepared themselves, rendered accounts and exposed what they consider are the advances of the departmental government.

But, like almost all those summoned to the Assembly, they suffered the same scene: a group of deputies said they were present and left the entity. Even, when the debates dragged on only 2 remained deputies of the 11 elected.

THE TOP 3

The most absent is the deputy Popo Barros Gnecco, known to spend more time in his office that in the enclosure. His chair is almost always empty.

In the same line are José Mario Rodríguez, from the Conservative party, and the deputy Robinson Galván, from the Green party. Little is known about Galván’s voice, only when he votes. The three make up the top of those who are most absent in the Assembly.

Less often, but also on the list of those who leave, the deputies Quintín Quintero and Manuel Mejía appear.

THOSE WHO PARTICIPATE

On the other side are the responsible deputies who remain in their chairs despite the fact that the debates sometimes exceed five hours. Jesus Suarez, of the Liberal party, and Claudia Margarita Zuleta, They are the ones who participate the most during the sessions. Regularly, they discuss and ask for explanations from the officials mentioned.

The list of those responsible is also made up of Nuris Obregón and Raúl Romero. Both make their contributions. Camilo Lacouture and Miguel Angel Gutiérrez, although they intervene less, they almost always remain in their chairs.

How much does a deputy earn? Law 617 of 2000 established that the deputies of Cesar, because it is a second category department, receive per session month 25 current legal minimum wages. That means $32.5 million in 2023. They earn more than the governor and mayors.

By Political Writing

