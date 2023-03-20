This Monday in the Encuentro interview with Julio Villagrán, the president of COENA Carlos Saade, assured that the deputies of Nuevas Ideas are afraid of not having the support that they say they have from the population, so there is fear that they will go to manipulate the rules prior to the 2024 elections for their own benefit.

In this context, he stressed that further promoting presidential re-election is an act that is punishable by the Constitution of the Republic.

“It is penalized in the constitution that whoever promotes re-election will lose their rights as a citizen… They would have to take away the rights of citizens from the pro-government deputies who are promoting re-election, even the president himself promoted it on September 15 of last year »Said Saade.

The president of COENA indicated that one year of the emergency regime has passed, in which the rights of many Salvadorans have been violated, for which reason he stated that he hopes that the International Criminal Court can issue an arrest warrant in due course. against those officials who have violated the human rights of Salvadorans.

On the other hand, he considered that it is necessary to prosecute gang members who have committed crimes, but that a security plan is also necessary and to begin to rebuild a society and a democracy, which will not be achieved by imprisoning 65,000 people, despite From the above, he recognized that the security issue has improved in the country.

Finally, Saade assured that the gang leaders have had a relationship with the Government, and that even the United States has affirmed this situation, and different reports from independent newspapers.

“The Government, as well as the representatives of Nuevas Ideas, are not interested in what you do with your life, they are only interested in staying in power and they will do whatever is necessary to stay”said the president of COENA.