The deputy director of the CAM is dismissed for inappropriate behavior on public roads

The mayor of Sonsonate, Rafael Arévalo, dismissed the deputy director of the CAM, who in a drunken state insulted several people on public roads.

In addition, as an additional measure to guarantee the security and proper attention to citizens, the mayor has ordered that all the weapons that the CAM owns be placed under the protection of the management of this area, with the aim of avoiding any misuse or similar incident in the future.

Likewise, he stressed the importance of having a staff committed to serving the people, and that attitudes such as those of the former CAM agent will be punished.

