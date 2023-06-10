The description of Alexander von Humboldt under the pen of the writer William Ospina

With a full stage and an attentive audience, Bogota writer William Ospina, presented at the Municipal House of Culture, his most recent novel, ‘I will put my ear to the stone until I speak’, within the framework of the second day of talks and exhibitions brought by the Valledupar Book Fair, Felva 2023which leads the newspaper THE PYLON.

In detail, Ospina reported that this work is based on Alexander Von Humboldt seeing him from the most human and personal perspective.

He said that the book is the result of detailed research on what Humboldt himself wrote about his travels and discoveries, the testimonies of his encounters with personalities from the 18th and 19th centuries.

In this way, he recalled that, when Humboldt arrived in America before going to Cuba, due to an unforeseen event, he made a stop in Cumaná, Venezuela, where he stayed for a while and toured the coasts, where he found a botanical variety that in Europe was not even present. there is.

“While there are 20,000 plants over there, here in America there are 100,000 varieties of plants, that is, nature was here, not there, here life is greener. At that time he had not arrived in Colombia at that time it was La Nueva Granada, and when they gave him his passport to go to America he was only going to go through here to go to Panama, when the Panama Canal did not yet exist, but he immediately knew that there was a need to do it and connect two worlds”, recounted William Ospina.

He also said that this character who was born in Berlin and decided to spend his fortune traveling the world, one of his trips was along the Apure and Orinoco rivers, in Venezuela because he was interested in knowing if what great thinkers and researchers in the world were saying about that these two large watersheds were connected to each other or different.

William Ospina also narrated that, in this novel, one finds how the central character writes his passage through the Magdalena River, and that after 45 days of knowing him he had already studied it and even knew which rivers flow into this body of water, he knew its temperature and magnetism, with an investigation that contributed to the realization of the maps that are still valid.

“Humboldt is famous for being the creator and founder of modern geography, but he couldn’t do all that without having encountered everything botanical. and without having seen 6 thousand botanical plates, and the wonders that our nature has”, pointed out William Ospina.

CONNECTION WITH THE WORLD

William Ospina said that literature has not separated him from the world, he thought that by dedicating himself to this art he would be away from his environment, However, he maintained that the opposite has happened, books have allowed him to travel throughout South America and other nations, enriching his frame of reference that gives rise to each of his investigations and which are reflected in the pages he writes. .

Writers and poets from the region were present at this discussion, as well as students from colleges and universities.

OTHER WORKS BY WILLIAM OSPINA

Ursula2005; the country of cinnamon, 2008; The Eyeless Serpent, 2013; The year of the summer that never came, 2015; Guayacanal, 2019. He has also written more than 10 essays and has been awarded six awards, including the Rómulo Gallegos Award, 2009.