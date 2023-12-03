The design of public spaces for sports and outdoor games

Monday 11 December 2023 | 9.30am-12.30pm

Sport&Impianti – portal of sport, environment and life style – organized a technical seminar, accessible online, focused on design of inclusive outdoor public spaces to be used freely for recreational and sporting activitiessuch as multifunctional fields, equipped paths and playgrounds

During the webinar we will talk about usable materials and equipment in the design of outdoor spaces, with an eye towards solutions that promote accessibility and inclusion.

The event, introduced and moderated by Dr. Fabio Passoni, after greetings from Ezio Ferrari of the AIS, will feature a series of speeches, including that of the architect Anna Moro of the Polytechnic of Milan, which will present a decalogue on inclusiveness in the “Gioco al Centro” project.

Testimonies will follow significant projectslike that of San Remo, curated by architects Giuseppe De Martino e Teresa Maggioli (Sportium), and the Kiss Bridge on Phú Quốc Island in Vietnam, discussed by the architect Marco Casamonti (Archea Associati). Stefano Landi (Kompan) e Angelo Seneci (Sint Roc) will enrich the debate with case histories regarding outdoor playgrounds and fitness, and outdoor sport climbing. The session will conclude with a speech by Fabio Pagliara of the SportCity Foundation, which will provide an overview of the Agos project.

PLAN

9.30-9.45

Introduction Dr. Fabio Passoni (Head of Mktg Tsport/S&I)

Initial greetings by Ezio Ferrari (AIS – Sports Facilities Association)

9.45-10.05

The decalogue for inclusiveness in the Gioco al Centro project

Arch. Anna Moro (Polytechnic of Milan)

10.05-10.50

Projects for recreational and sports spaces: the San Remo project

Arch. Giuseppe De Martino, Arch. Teresa Maggioli (Sportium)

10.50-11.30

Outdoor and landscape projects: Kiss Bridge between opera and landscape

Arch. Marco Casamonti (Archea Associati)

11.30-11.50

Case history di playground e fitness outdoor

Stefano Landi (Kompan)

11.50-12.10

Outdoor sport climbing

Angelo Seneci (Sint Roc)

12.10-12.30

An overview of the Agos project

Fabio Pagliara (SportCity Foundation)

THE OUTDOOR SPACES PROJECT: SPORTS, GAMES AND OPEN AIR MATERIALS

WEBINAR ARE ZOOM

December 11, 2023 | 9.30am-1pm

Participation is free

Registration required

+ info sporteimpianti.it

published on: 01/12/2023

