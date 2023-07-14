The details of the national police on a case that is causing a stir on the internet

A video showing thieves arrested by the police and making a number of statements is going viral online. We see several people arrested for theft of vehicles operating in some countries of the sub-region. Some of them claim at the end of the video that their receiver, a certain Maïga alias Aladji was arrested and then released.

The National Police draws the attention of the population to the fact that this video dates from 2015. It is therefore eight (8) years since the DCPJ arrested these vehicle thieves.

The National Police also indicates that at the time, the named MAÏGA alias ALADJI was indeed arrested and brought to the civil prison of Lomé with the other suspects according to the report number 255/01/DGPN /DCPJ of August 04, 2015 .

Rachel Doubidji

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

