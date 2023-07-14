Home » The details of the national police on a case that is causing a stir on the internet
News

The details of the national police on a case that is causing a stir on the internet

by admin
The details of the national police on a case that is causing a stir on the internet

A video showing thieves arrested by the police and making a number of statements is going viral online. We see several people arrested for theft of vehicles operating in some countries of the sub-region. Some of them claim at the end of the video that their receiver, a certain Maïga alias Aladji was arrested and then released.

The National Police draws the attention of the population to the fact that this video dates from 2015. It is therefore eight (8) years since the DCPJ arrested these vehicle thieves.

The National Police also indicates that at the time, the named MAÏGA alias ALADJI was indeed arrested and brought to the civil prison of Lomé with the other suspects according to the report number 255/01/DGPN /DCPJ of August 04, 2015 .

Rachel Doubidji

See also  Toto government ministers Meloni: the names according to bookmakers' forecasts

You may also like

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau Takes Action...

Do not misappropriate semaglutide | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Reflection from Parque Bolívar: A discouraging reality

Veterinary Office secures 28 horses in Kamp-Lintfort –...

Motor car accident on Thandiani road, injured shifted...

Migration expelled a Norwegian who attacked an official...

German Companies to Maintain Investments in China Despite...

Marcel Schmidts becomes a blue

Registration for La Voz de Chacao 2023 started...

The Capture of a Suspect: Unraveling the Mysteries...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy