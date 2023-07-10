The Devastating Impact of Fentanyl: Two Survivors Share Their Stories

Dominicans Share Stories of Fentanyl Addiction and the Devastating Effects

In a recent interview at Hogar Crea, in the Colonial City, two former fentanyl users shared their experiences and shed light on the prevalence of the deadly drug in the Dominican Republic. Pedro and Manuel, both addicts who have battled their addictions for years, agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity, using fictitious names.

Pedro’s story began at the young age of 13 when he started using heroin, stealing a portion from his father, who was a drug dealer. Soon after, Pedro became addicted and joined the family business. Fast forward 39 years to 2021, Pedro, now seeking a new high, easily found fentanyl on the streets.

Manuel, on the other hand, lived in New York 15 years ago, where he trafficked and prepared heroin in a laboratory. The process made him sick, and a colleague recommended he use fentanyl to cure himself. This led to his addiction, which continued when he moved back to the Dominican Republic, where he consumed fentanyl during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both Pedro and Manuel emphasize that fentanyl is indeed present on the streets of the Dominican Republic, despite claims to the contrary. They recounted the devastating effects of the drug, which ruins lives, destroys family relationships, and causes numerous deaths.

Manuel explained that fentanyl became an alternative to heroin as he was searching for something stronger. Often, users are unaware they are consuming fentanyl, as it is mixed with heroin. The drug is not known by a specific name on the streets, but rather described to the dealer. It is typically sold in bags enough for one “line.”

Initially, the two men encountered fentanyl in the United States, where it is used as a pain reliever for terminal cancer patients. The drug was sold to them as patches that could be applied directly to the skin. It could also be chewed or its liquid extracted for a more powerful effect.

In the Dominican Republic, Manuel sought the same effect from fentanyl during the pandemic. However, he soon became alarmed by the number of deaths among his companions and experienced a pre-infarct scare himself after using the drug. Fortunately, he received treatment and survived, but many of his friends were not as fortunate.

The United States faces a serious crisis due to fentanyl consumption, with 110,000 drug overdose deaths last year, primarily caused by fentanyl. It is important to prevent more young people from falling victim to this deadly drug, which is turning into a pandemic in the Dominican Republic, according to Manuel.

The effects of fentanyl, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse in the United States, include extreme happiness, confusion, loss of consciousness, and sedation. Pedro and Manuel both experienced these effects, with the drug making them feel energized and strong before suddenly shutting them down and causing them to lose consciousness.

The physical toll of fentanyl is evident in the skin sores and lesions left behind, as the drug rots flesh. After using fentanyl, both men experienced withdrawal symptoms such as flu-like symptoms, nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. The only relief was to consume more of the drug.

In their journey to overcome addiction, Pedro and Manuel received treatment at the Center for Comprehensive Care for Dependencies (Caidep) and were prescribed methadone, a synthetic narcotic used for the treatment of addiction. However, the center denied having documented data specifically on fentanyl users.

Fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, is surprisingly affordable in the Dominican market. A bag of fentanyl costs between 100 and 300 pesos in 2021, and its effects can last more than 24 hours.

Pedro and Manuel both faced financial challenges to sustain their addiction, with Manuel even engaging in drug micro-trafficking to afford the drug. Despite the physical toll and financial burden, addiction consumed them both.

Pedro, who has a wife, children, and grandchildren, admitted that his addiction caused strain in his family life. He would often leave his house to be near the drug spot when he was at his lowest point. With the help of Hogar Crea, Pedro has now been clean for a month and a half.

On the other hand, Manuel lost his family and his wife due to his addiction. He recounted how his addiction consumed him, making his family and loved ones his enemies. Despite the hardships, Manuel has been drug-free for a year and is seeking to transform his life.

Pedro and Manuel’s stories highlight the devastating impact of fentanyl addiction on individuals, families, and communities. It is crucial to address the growing presence of fentanyl in the Dominican Republic and provide support for those facing addiction to this lethal drug.

