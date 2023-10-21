The Devastating Impact of Misguided Policies on Cuba’s Historical Exports

Cuban Economy Struggles Due to Decline in Exports and Misguided Policies

Today, the Cuban economy is facing immense pressure as it grapples with the insufficient availability of foreign currency to import essential goods. While the official discourse cites the high cost of food and other items in the international market, it fails to acknowledge the impact of reduced historical exports caused by misguided internal policies.

Renowned Cuban economist Pedro Monreal has issued a warning, emphasizing that while the authorities highlight the impact of higher import prices such as wheat, oils, and milk, they conveniently overlook the losses incurred from reduced exports. Crops like sugar, citrus fruits, and preserves have also experienced significant price growth in the international market. However, Cuba is unable to capitalize on this growth due to its diminished export capacity, which has been undermined by flawed policies in recent years.

Monreal uses the example of the sugar industry to illustrate the decline in Cuban exports. Cuba’s once thriving sugar exports have plummeted, preventing the nation from benefiting from the notable increase in sugar prices globally since 2019. This alarming situation has forced Cuba, once the leading sugar producer in the world, to import the commodity, exacerbating the food crisis within the country.

Monreal further highlights the precarious state of the sugar industry, which has experienced a restructuring process that appears to have spiraled out of control, leaving uncertainty regarding the official plan for its recovery. The lack of clarity exacerbates concerns surrounding the future of the industry and perpetuates the economic crisis.

Additionally, Monreal expresses even greater concern about the citrus and preserved fruits and vegetables sector. These products, which were previously among Cuba’s top 10 export items, have vanished from the international market. The economist emphasizes the striking increase in the international price of orange juice, which starkly contrasts with the dramatic decline of the Cuban citrus sector and its exports of canned fruits and vegetables.

For years, Monreal has been urging authorities to swiftly address the crisis in Cuban exports, particularly within the agroindustrial sector. He highlights the urgent need for a clear plan to combat this critical situation, which currently remains absent.

The decline in exports and the misguided policies pursued by Cuba have fueled the economic turmoil plaguing the nation. As the country struggles to secure foreign currency and import necessary goods, it must confront the repercussions of past decisions that have irreversibly impacted its export capacity. Only through comprehensive and strategic measures can Cuba hope to revive its economy and address the pressing challenges it currently faces.

