Original Title: The Development Forum of the National Cultural Industry Innovation Experimental Zone was successfully held

Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Lai Zhikai

On January 9, the National Cultural Industry Innovation Experimental Zone Development Forum was successfully held in Beijing. The National Cultural Industry Innovation Experimental Zone is the only national-level cultural industry innovation “experimental field” jointly promoted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Beijing Municipality through cooperation between the Ministry and the city. The Cultural Industry Innovation Experimental Zone Development Forum has become an industry event in the field of cultural industries and has attracted widespread attention from all walks of life.

Miao Muyang, director of the Industrial Development Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Zhang Jinlin, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, leaders of relevant municipal departments, relevant leaders of Chaoyang District, well-known experts and scholars in the field of cultural industries, representatives of industry organizations, representatives of key parks and enterprises, etc. 100 people Attend forums.

It is understood that this event, with the theme of “Science and Technology Empowers Culture, Innovation and Culture Empowers Urban Development”, was organized by the Chaoyang District Committee of the Communist Party of China Beijing and the people of Chaoyang District, Beijing under the guidance of the National Cultural Industry Innovation Experimental Zone Construction Work Coordination Group. Co-sponsored by the government, Communication University of China, Central Academy of Fine Arts, Beijing University of Technology, Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, Beijing News, and China Cultural Industry Association. Focusing on the theme of the development of the digital cultural industry, the forum focused on the planning and construction of the National Cultural Industry Innovation Experimental Zone, discussed the innovative development and practical exploration of the digital cultural industry, and deeply promoted the supply-side structural reform of the cultural industry to achieve high-quality development.

At the forum site, Miao Muyang, Director of the Industrial Development Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Zhang Jinlin, Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Yang Beibei, Deputy District Mayor of Chaoyang District People’s Government, Zhang Shuting, President of Communication University of China, and Liu Junsheng, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Beijing News, delivered speeches respectively , placed hope on the convening of this forum, and put forward valuable suggestions and earnest expectations for the integration and development of culture and technology.

In the keynote speech session, Wei Pengju, Dean and Professor of the Institute of Cultural Economy of the Central University of Finance and Economics, and Liu Bing, Secretary-General of the National Cultural Science and Technology Innovation Service Alliance, and other experts from all walks of life, including industry, learning and research, focused on digital culture empowering industrial innovation and digital park co-construction and sharing. Themes such as science and technology empower cultural innovation and culture empower urban development, focusing on the unique status and importance of cultural and creative experimental areas in the national “14th Five-Year Plan” cultural development and reform plan, national cultural digitalization strategy, and national cultural center construction. Provide professional advice.

In the round table dialogue session, Shang Jin, President of China Information Industry Magazine and President of China Information Industry Development Research Institute, Li Changkong, Member of the Party Committee and Deputy General Manager of China Mobile Communications Group Beijing Co., Ltd., Wang Chaoyang, Chief Content Officer of Himalaya, and Founder of BLACKBOW Artistic Director Wang Zhiou and others were invited to attend and share important views. The guests focused on the new trend of digitalization of the cultural industry, the application scenarios of big data, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and other technologies in the park, digitalization of the cultural industry to enhance traditional cultural formats, and promote urban renewal and other key topics, expressing their insights and deep thinking, colliding views , Exchange experience, and inspire and enlighten the audience.

At the forum, with the countdown on the smart interactive screen, the construction of the National Cultural and Creative Experimental Zone “Cloud Park” (hereinafter referred to as “Cloud Park”) was officially launched. It is reported that the “Cloud Park” mainly serves four groups of ports, including the government, parks, enterprises and white-collar workers, among which the focus is on the services for cultural enterprises in the National Cultural and Creative Experimental Zone.