Original title: Every hot comment | The development of self-employed is a national event and a major event in various places

Every reporter Du Hengfeng

On November 1, the “Regulations on Promoting the Development of Individual Industrial and Commercial Households” (hereinafter referred to as the “Regulations”) came into effect.

Emphasizing both short-term bailout needs and long-term system building is an important feature of the Regulations. By the end of September 2022, the number of registered individual industrial and commercial households nationwide reached 111 million, accounting for two-thirds of the total market players, driving the employment of nearly 300 million people. Individual industrial and commercial households are concentrated in wholesale and retail, accommodation and catering industries. , is the most direct service provider of people’s lives, but it is these service industries that are in close contact with others, and the impact of the epidemic is the most obvious. Considering that many individual industrial and commercial households operate as a family unit, and their operating income is directly related to the well-being of the entire family, whether they can be rescued in a timely manner is related to the overall situation of employment and stability, and is an extremely important part of ensuring market entities.

In this regard, there are also relevant arrangements in the “Regulations”, such as “the local people’s governments at or above the county level and their relevant departments should strictly implement relevant fiscal and taxation support policies to ensure accurate and timely benefits to individual industrial and commercial households”, “people’s governments at all levels … For individual industrial and commercial households with business difficulties caused by public health events, etc., we will take timely relief and assistance measures in light of the actual situation.” After the implementation of the “Regulations”, if certain regions encounter similar difficulties during a certain period of time, there will be regulations to follow, and the relief policy is no longer an emergency measure that may or may not be available, but a system guarantee.

The difficulties caused by the epidemic are temporary. To enable individual industrial and commercial households to achieve high-quality development, longer-term institutional arrangements are required. The issuance of the Regulations itself is a concentrated concern and response to the long-standing concerns and worries of individual industrial and commercial households. For example, with regard to excessive penalties such as “the fine of 66,000 yuan for the sale of 5 catties of celery”, the “Regulations” requires that “the relevant administrative departments shall deal with them according to the principle of combining education and punishment, with equal penalties.” Regarding the problems of rising and rising operating costs, the “Regulations” proposes that “effective measures should be taken to increase the supply of business premises for individual industrial and commercial households”, and for the problems of difficult and expensive financing, the “Regulations” require “Encourage financial institutions to develop and provide… financial products and services” etc.

Long-term institutional arrangements need to be implemented in order to achieve policy goals. Local governments at the county level will assume crucial responsibilities. The Regulations contain 11 relevant clear requirements, such as “The local people’s governments at or above the county level shall incorporate the promotion of the development of individual industrial and commercial households into their national economic and social development plans” , which means that the development status of individual industrial and commercial households will become a part of measuring the development status of a place, and the policy dividend can be effectively implemented to individual industrial and commercial households.

Why so much emphasis is placed on the responsibility of the government at or above the county level? The author believes that this is directly related to the operating characteristics of individual industrial and commercial households. Individual industrial and commercial households are rooted in the local market and solve the problem of local employment. The consumption of industrial and commercial households is concentrated in the local area, and the tax contributions mainly stay in the local area, and the profit from operation is also a part of the income of local residents. Individual industrial and commercial households are a key part of a place’s endogenous development momentum. The row upon row of signs and stores built by individual industrial and commercial households are “fireworks in the world“. The more developed individual industrial and commercial households are, the better the local business environment will be. It can also attract more people to gather, which is conducive to the long-term development of the city. The development of individual industrial and commercial households is not only a major national event, but also a major event related to the vital interests of various localities. The country’s institutional arrangements have been put in place. All localities should learn and digest in time, take active actions, and implement them carefully with a long-term perspective, so as to provide the development of individual industrial and commercial households. good institutional environment.

