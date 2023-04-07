Today is Good Friday in Colombia. While the seven words that Jesus pronounced before dying on the cross, being crucified and dead are celebrated, most Colombians are out for a walk. And politicians must be reflecting on how else one can betray, like Judas, Colombia. And it is that this week should not exist because it is a mockery with Jesus himself. And not to mention those who are not Catholic. They should not benefit from these holidays. The truth is that the death of Jesus is celebrated by most Catholics by walking. How ironic. So, General Sanabria is right…

By the way, the interview that he gave to Vicky Dávila made me think that the problem in Colombia consists of the background in which the devil himself has installed himself in this ancestral territory. She spoke of criminals who, already dead, are resurrected!, and begin to crawl on the floor without any explanation beyond something supernatural. Or the devil visiting the police director’s office speaking in languages ​​that are not understood. Or the frightening of thousands of front line terrorists – today peace managers – with the simple removal of a crucifix. And of a number of exorcisms and almost a squad of exorcist priests that the police take great care of because they are very persecuted to kill them for obvious reasons. And how can it not be like that if it is clear that the problem in Colombia is not genetic, it is not drug trafficking, it is not crime, but it seems that the devil is Colombian!

I am very shocked by that interview because I already suspected it… What a disgrace for Petro to have searched among a bunch of policemen for the general direction of said institution and that he practically turned out to be a medieval Catholic? I have to confess that before that interview, General Sanabria was neither cold nor hot… But now he seems to me a tremendous character and also a very interesting person. And I totally agree with the thesis that he marked between the lines about the origin of crime in Colombia.

The “evil” as he calls it is behind the number of atrocious acts that take place in Colombia and that we hear about daily in the news. And he confessed that they wanted to blow up “God and Country” as a police mantra. I hope they don’t blow him up… The paradox is that I think he’s fighting the devil all the time. He has it closer than he thinks… Maybe God himself wanted this medieval Catholic to be the one to face so much evil intent that he swarms in the same government. It is enough to see the look of the majority of those who belong to the Historical Pact. His anti-Christian ideas and theses. They seem instrumentalized by the devil to denature us. They will laugh at what I write, but I prefer a thousand times not to walk and follow the advice of General Sanabria and pray the Our Father to be able to scare away demons daily…

