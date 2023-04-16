The devil seeks the failure of man, but he cannot if there is prayer

In an unpublished interview, contained in the book “Exorcists against Satan” (Piemme) by journalist Fabio Marchese Ragona, in bookstores from April 11, 2023, Francis reiterates that the devil always tries to attack everyone and sows tares, also in the Church, trying to pit one against the other. The text begins with the story of an exorcism to a nun.

DIARY OF HUILA, REFLECTIONS

Holy Father, in the testimony of the possessed nun, we read that the devil, speaking of you, would have said: «I hate you, you always speak ill of me. Have you seen how many problems I create for him?». How are you to take these claims?

I do not know the case personally and, therefore, I cannot give an assessment. But is it really possible that I bother the devil because I try to follow the Lord and do what the Gospel says? And that bothers him. At the same time he certainly rejoices when I commit some sin. He looks for the failure of man, but he has no hope if there is prayer.

Have you ever had direct contact with demoniacs?

When I was Archbishop of Buenos Aires, I had several cases of people who came to me saying that they were possessed. I sent them to consult two good “specialist” priests: they are not healers, but exorcists. One is called Carlos Alberto Mancuso and he was an exorcist in the diocese of La Plata. The other was my confessor, Father Nicolás Mihaljevic, a Croatian-born Jesuit. Both of them later told me that only two or three of these people were actually victims of demonic possession. The rest suffered from diabolical obsession, which is a very different thing because they did not have the devil in their bodies. You have to specify this.

And as pontiff, have you ever practiced exorcisms?

No never. If it happened, he would ask for the support of a good exorcist, as I did as an archbishop.

Various people have said of Benedict XVI that during his pontificate he suffered an attack from the devil – who always tempts us – but that, although he suffered, he resisted well. Paul VI said in 1972 that the smoke of Satan had entered the temple of God through some cracks. Therefore, can the devil also act in the Vatican and attack the Pope?

Certainly, the devil tries to attack everyone, without distinction, and tries to hit especially those who have more responsibility in the Church or in society. Jesus also suffered the temptations of the devil, and let us also think of those of Simon Peter, to whom Jesus said: “Get behind me, Satan.” So also the Pope is attacked by the evil one. We are men and he always tries to attack us. He is painful, but before prayer he is hopeless. And it is also true, as Saint Paul VI said, that the devil can enter the temple of God, to sow discord and pit one against the other: divisions and attacks are always the work of the devil. He always tries to insinuate himself to corrupt the heart and mind of man. The only salvation is to follow the path indicated by Christ.

Should we be afraid of the devil?

I think there are very dangerous demons, and I’m talking about “educated” demons. Jesus also talks about them, we read it in the Gospel of Luke: he says that when the evil spirit is expelled, he wanders through the desert looking for relief. But there comes a time when he gets bored and returns “home” from where he had been expelled, and he sees that the house is tidy, beautiful, just as it was when he was inside.

What happens at that moment?

He goes looking for other demons worse than himself, he brings them, they enter the house, politely, they ring the doorbell, they politely take possession. The soul, for not taking care to make an examination of conscience, does not pay attention to them. Or out of spiritual lukewarmness he lets them in. These are terrible. Because they kill you It is the ugliest possession. Spiritual worldliness covers all these things. There is no escape: the devil either destroys directly with wars and injustices or he does it politely, in a very diplomatic way, as Jesus says. Discernment is required.