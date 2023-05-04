the devil walks around

Yesterday, the day of the Holy Cross, the so-called thousand jesus repeated in chorus should have been prayed in some surviving convent of ancient Catholic rites: “Stop Satan, evil spirit, you will not pass from here because on the day of the Holy Cross I said a thousand times, Jesus, Jesus, until completing a thousand.

In the House of Nariño, in the Capitol or in the places where decisions are being made during these fateful days, no one should have prayed those thousand Jesuses, not because the Catholic religion no longer comes to order this country built by the Church for centuries, how much because in times of algorithms and artificial intelligence few believe in the power of prayer and far fewer fear the demonic presence or the power of the dark side.

I, a full-time disbeliever, reject fear of the Devil, but sometimes I think that it is the demonic force that takes hold of those who govern and guide us because I see no other way to explain why they do or say so much nonsense together.

I have three examples. The first, the statement of a so-called wise man in drug addiction who stated that it is not fentanyl that is sweeping cocaine use and bankrupting the peasants who plant the plant and that it is not that perica is going out of fashion, but that there was a blockbuster

The second, that of President Petro when affirming that Gaitán wanted to continue the Revolution in March of López Pumarejo, when it was exactly the opposite because the assassinated caudillo opposed it, calling that revolution from Lopá a paper and cardboard revolt.

And the third, the stammering statement by Bahamón, the new manager of Fedecafé, affirming that although the government has the power to unilaterally cancel the administration contract of the Coffee Parafiscal Fund, from which Fedecafé is based, he hopes that this will not happen even if the coffee growers they closed the door in the president’s face and did not accept his measured request that they postpone the decision to elect him. Could it be that the devil is out there?

