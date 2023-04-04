Home News The devotion of Cesar politicians on the eve of territorial elections
News

The devotion of Cesar politicians on the eve of territorial elections

by admin
The devotion of Cesar politicians on the eve of territorial elections

Politicians, pre-candidates and officials from the department of Cesar were also part of the religious commemorations in the Santo Eccehomo Cathedral this Holy Monday in Valledupar, 6 months before the territorial elections.

Among them was former congressman Christian José Moreno, who is collecting signatures through the citizens’ committee Somos Más to run for mayor of Valledupar.

Lea: Former congressman Christian José Moreno will be a candidate for Mayor of Valledupar

The same exercise is being carried out by María Isabel Campo, a former official of the National Planning Department, with Renacer Vallenato, and Camilo Quiroz, former Deputy Minister of Housing, whose significant group of citizens is Pa’ Lante Valledupar. Both applicants were close during the mass.

Lea: Camilo Quiroz registered his political group to be a candidate for Mayor of Valledupar

The Quinteros were also at the temple: Eloy and councilor Luis Fernando, father and son who have the same goal of becoming Mayor. In another part of the church, Ernesto Orozco was seen, who would be the candidate of congressman Ape Cuello, according to political groups.

María Isabel Campo and Camilo Quiroz are collecting signatures to endorse their candidacies for mayor. /PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

Lea: “It is time for a woman to govern Valledupar”: María Isabel Campo

See also  Continue to deepen institutional innovation and continue to consolidate the industrial foundation of the Jiangsu Pilot Free Trade Zone to take on the major mission of reform and pathfinder_Xinhua News

APPLICANTS FOR CESAR

Regarding the possible candidates for the Governorship of Cesar, the deputy Claudia Margarita Zuleta was in the front row, on the same bench as Cielo Gnecco, mother of the retired governor Luis Alberto Monsalvo.

The president of the Departmental Assembly, Camilo Lacouture, was another of the attendees. The deputy awaits the endorsement of the Conservative party to register next June.

The president of the Assembly of Cesar during the mass this Monday. /PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

Some people questioned the absence of the municipal mayor, Mello Castro González, who apparently delegated functions to the general secretary, Luis Galvis. On the other hand, one of the delegates of the national registrar in Cesar, Tirso Cabello, served as an acolyte during the mass.

You may also like

Minister Zangrillo in Luxembourg for the meeting of...

Russia launches 17 Iranian marches, and the Ukrainian...

Shooting in Garzón, Huila, left four people injured

13 Paolucci students at the national final at...

Al-Sadiq Al-Ruzaiqi writes: The idea of ​​a “parallel...

Millos seeks to start his journey in the...

The highlights of the third consumer expo are...

F1, Australian GP 2023, Race analysis: Leclerc and...

BL Pharmtech’s 子, female disease self-diagnosis kit ‘Gain...

Paris Saint Germain suffers its second consecutive defeat:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy