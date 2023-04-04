Politicians, pre-candidates and officials from the department of Cesar were also part of the religious commemorations in the Santo Eccehomo Cathedral this Holy Monday in Valledupar, 6 months before the territorial elections.

Among them was former congressman Christian José Moreno, who is collecting signatures through the citizens’ committee Somos Más to run for mayor of Valledupar.

The Greater Week began, the representation of Jesus in our Valledupar is Santo Eccehomo, our patron.

The same exercise is being carried out by María Isabel Campo, a former official of the National Planning Department, with Renacer Vallenato, and Camilo Quiroz, former Deputy Minister of Housing, whose significant group of citizens is Pa’ Lante Valledupar. Both applicants were close during the mass.

Today, Holy Monday, Valledupar entrusts itself to its patron, the #SantoEcceHomo.

The Quinteros were also at the temple: Eloy and councilor Luis Fernando, father and son who have the same goal of becoming Mayor. In another part of the church, Ernesto Orozco was seen, who would be the candidate of congressman Ape Cuello, according to political groups.

María Isabel Campo and Camilo Quiroz are collecting signatures to endorse their candidacies for mayor. /PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

APPLICANTS FOR CESAR

Regarding the possible candidates for the Governorship of Cesar, the deputy Claudia Margarita Zuleta was in the front row, on the same bench as Cielo Gnecco, mother of the retired governor Luis Alberto Monsalvo.

The president of the Departmental Assembly, Camilo Lacouture, was another of the attendees. The deputy awaits the endorsement of the Conservative party to register next June.

The president of the Assembly of Cesar during the mass this Monday. /PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

Some people questioned the absence of the municipal mayor, Mello Castro González, who apparently delegated functions to the general secretary, Luis Galvis. On the other hand, one of the delegates of the national registrar in Cesar, Tirso Cabello, served as an acolyte during the mass.