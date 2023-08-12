The DGM sets itself up as a taxing service

Recognized as a public service of control, documentation of the Democratic Republic of Congo with missions of execution of the governmental policy as regards immigration and emigration, the Direction Générale de Migration (DGM) diverts itself little by little from its attributions.

Indeed, it is for a few years that the agents of the DGM assigned to the ports of Goma and Bukavu in the DRC have set themselves up as tax collectors. Far from the missions attributed to it according to the constitutional ordinance-law n°002/2003 establishing and organizing the General Directorate of Migration, DGM.

According to testimonies collected on Wednesday August 09, 2023 at the ports of Goma and Bukavu, “each passenger (night or day) of all the boats is obligatorily subject to the payment of a tax of 500Fc called “stamp of the DGM” ».

In the event of non-payment of this formalized irregular tax, the passenger will see their identity document and travel ticket confiscated by DGM agents, whatever the reason for non-payment (lack of money, complaint of irregularity of the tax…), continue our sources.

Contacted on this subject, the Head of Works, Ibrahim Ngila KIKUNI, estimated that it is time for the authorities to get involved quickly to put an end to this open-air fraud before the worst happens between travelers and security guards. the DGM.

»In case the competent authorities do not take this matter seriously, we will easily understand that they are also complicit. This is because the situation is known to all those who frequent the ports, and its management should not hide behind the time taken to organize investigations which often do not even take place. It is even very responsible to incorporate the tax directly into the passenger’s travel ticket, which helps to prevent fraud and allows all parties to feel safe, as it works well in other countries. like me, denounce these kinds of situations, one day our beautiful country will change and the Congolese will live in peace “, he said.

As a reminder, it is since May 27, 1997 that the DGM was born in the DRC, thanks to the constitutional ordinance-law n°002/2003 establishing and organizing the General Directorate of Migration, DGM. This public service operational throughout the national territory has a Provincial Directorate at the level of the capital of each province, particularly in North and South Kivu.

Jules Ninda

