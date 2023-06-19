The DGN reiterates its support for the Head of State

Audible Actions for Good Governance (AABG), is the new Political Grouping that has just been created in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

During a ceremony organized on Saturday June 17, 2023 at the Center Culture Boboto in Kinshasa, sixteen political parties, including the Mouvement Associatif Dynamique Guilain Nyembo (DGN), took part in the official exit of the political group Actions Audibles pour la Bonne Gouvernance, sponsored by Guylain Nyembo Buizia who announced the general vision of this new political formation in the DRC.

This is the commitment for this political family to grant a second term to the Head of State Félix Tshisekedi, to campaign for the good governance of the country, to fight against anti-values, embezzlement and corruption, as well as than the renewal of the Congolese political class.

Guylain Nyembo, Chief of Staff of the Head of State also encouraged the executives and activists of the AABG to provide unconditional support to the President of the Republic to achieve the objective of good governance.

For BISIMWA Zaina Irène, new political personality and Deputy Provincial Coordinator of the Guillain Nyembo Dynamics in Kinshasa, who confided in Matininfos.net, this political grouping is an opportunity for her and her comrades to be on the good side of the history.

»By uniting the efforts of Congolese and Congolese to the ideal of good governance, we bring our prayer to the building and I invite others to do the same. The Congo today needs men and women who are honest, dynamic and willing to work in all conscience for the common good, for the emergence of the country and for a better future.” , did she say.

The leaders of the political parties, associative movements and other personalities, all signed this same Saturday, the constituent charter of the political grouping Audible Actions for Good Governance and remain open to other memberships.

Jules Ninda

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

