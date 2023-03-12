Through a press release, the National Government rejected the violence that has occurred during the development of the protest, such as the burning of houses.

In the official communiqué, the Government forcefully rejected the acts of violence that persist in Bajo Cauca and Northeast Antioquia, as a consequence of the mining strike. which have violated the rights of the civilian population and have put the integrity of members of the public force at risk.

“We insist to the protesters who have opted for the de facto paths that the door to dialogue —the only way to overcome any difference— will only be reopened once the acts of violence cease, we have normalization in the territory; the shortage is overcome and the population can count on food, medicine and the full functioning of hospitals, schools and child care centers,” the statement said.

Likewise, it states that “The National Government welcomes the manifestations of rejection of violence made by the Catholic Church, through the Diocese of Santa Rosa de Osos. To this clamor have been added the inhabitants and organizational processes that support the mining strike and that they agree with the Government recovering the roads, mobility and prioritizing humanitarian attention in the face of shortages in Bajo Cauca and northeast Antioquia.

In addition, it highlights that, “we have been present in the region with five vice ministers of the Interior, Defense, Environment, Mines and the deputy director of the National Planning Department, accompanied by technical teams.”

Concluding that “only in conditions of freedom and full security for the inhabitants, the National Government is willing to return to the dialogue table with all the proposals and the spirit of building the design of a public policy to advance development and prosperity region of”.