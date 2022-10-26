PORDENONE. Over the course of the miles of interceptions, the investigators managed to get a precise picture of the modus operandi of the Albanian criminal organization that had extended its tentacles also in Friuli Venezia Giulia, where some of the victims of the maxi scam are counted.

Eloquent dialogues, able to confirm the “professional” preparation of the scammers, also as regards the ability to gain the trust of the victims.

Excerpt 1:

Victim (crying):… I have already invested 31,000 euros! I have no more money! I risked everything I had. I’m thinking of committing suicide.

Scammer: You have to pay a commission on wire transfers of € 4,500!

Victim: But I have already paid the last 4 thousand euros for the transfer fees!

Scammer: We don’t care if it’s your last money, this is another tax you need to pay for the Bank of England! Talk to you later!

Excerpt 2:

Scammer: The ECB is asking us that you provide the authorization code of your Poste current account, you must give us this code otherwise you will not get your money back!

Victim (in Covid quarantine): Forget it, I’ll never get my money back.

Crook: You still have to pay for my work. Pay me a thousand euros. If only you gave me the four-digit authorization code that the ECB is asking us, they would credit you the money in your account within an hour!

Victim: I can’t move from home.

Scammer: there is no rush, because there is time until the middle of the month. Go to the post office and get the code.

Excerpt 3:

Scammer: Pay 5,100 euros now and you will get the capital of 51,000 euros.

Victim (suspicious): send me an email with the company data!

Scammer: Later…. What intentions do you have?

Victim: I want the invested capital back, otherwise I will file a complaint.

Scammer: Go ahead and do it….

Victim: can you send me company documentation?

Scammer (raising his voice): You have to pay 5,100 euros for taxes to get a refund of 51,000 euros, right?

Victim: Tell me better …

The crook hangs up

Excerpt 4:

Scammer: Hello, I am an operator of the European Central Bank, I am calling you about a capital of 48 thousand euros blocked in your name for months.

Victim: I only invested 250 euros, maybe he is wrong person.

Scammer: The investment company has continued to invest its money and for this there is a capital in its name of 48 thousand euros. I will send you the legal document of the Revenue Agency by e-mail. I’ll call you back in the evening.