The dictatorship was inevitable | The EC Republic

Eduardo Pena Trivino

Guayaquil, Ecuador

The president had no choice but to resort to cross death. He couldn’t put his neck up for a sharp 96-vote knife to slit his throat. The antecedent of the election of president of the Assembly was a demonstration of his destiny. It would have been foolish to allow oneself to be censured with the best constitutional weapon at hand. The event was foreseeable and we observers wondered when it would be decreed. On the same day, the 17th, before the working day began, the decree was already in place and the public force was installed to prevent further demonstrations and excesses.

The president assumes a constitutional dictatorship. It does not frighten those who have read the history of Rome. In the republic, it existed as a magistracy to which the Senate turned in case of serious internal crises, such as plagues, civil wars, or when a foreign invasion had to be faced. The dictator received all the powers and applied them to solve problems. Once resolved, he returned the powers to the Senate. Of course there were abusive dictators like Lucio Cornelio Sulla, but even this one, after a while, retired to his house in Campania.

President Lasso can take advantage of the powers he has assumed to, for example, solve the essential problem of lack of employment, updating the Labor Codeprevious agreement between the workers and the employers. Apply a strong hand against drug lords who hire hitmen to kill their enemies or those they hate. It can enhance your successful health campaignimproving hospitals, facilitating the purchase and delivery of medicines to the poorest and paying the debts it has with SOLCA and the Charity Board.

It must offer better education at all levels, including at university. It will be good for him to complete and modernize the weapons of the public force, which in this crisis has been his main support, and he deserves it-

Few and concentrated tasks, well done, with honesty and efficiency. In this way he will justify his dictatorship and will be able to succeed in the demanding test. remember to don Clement Yerovi.

A word about the candidates for the Assembly elections. This has been the worst rated institution for the poor work done, because he spent whole days conspiring against the president elected by the people.

Many of its members are unworthy of being called “honorable.” I am not going to repeat the string of charges of their unworthiness. But already some claim to be candidates for the Assembly again. It would be a serious contradiction bordering on stupidity for them to be allowed the audacity to offer themselvesbecause they will continue to do the only thing they know how: opposition, negativity, hate, ignorance and ineptitude.

The problem is that there is no legislation to be applied in any of these matters because cross death is an unprecedented action in our history and the drafters of the Constitution of Montecristi never imagined that in this matter it backfired on them. And another more dangerous one is that the people have no memory, they allow themselves to be deceived with empty offers. It was the pinnacle of presidentialism, the culmination of his nefarious work. Can the dictator do something?