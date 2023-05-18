The die is cast | Alberto Molina The EC Republic

Alberto Molina Flores

Guayaquil, Ecuador

When the situation is complex, critical, heroic measures will have to be taken. That makes a responsible statesman; Likewise, like the surgeon faced with a purulent tumor that threatens the patient’s life, he necessarily has to remove it.

The embarrassing circus of the Assembly that we have as that tumor that threatens the lives, in this case, of 18 million Ecuadorians, there was no other alternative for the presidentget rid of that evil.

We saw how a group of seditious people, with a good salary, with the “right” to say and do any stupid thing appealing immunity, turned into impunity, as we saw the interpellants, managed by the power-crazed man from Belgium. The Constitutional President of the Republic, legitimately appealing to his constitutional power to DISSOLVE the Assembly, made a heroic decision.

The country breathes with relief. Now we aspire that the government, with the powers that it has, dictate the decree-laws that the country urgently needs and that that group of lazy, ganapanes denied us, encouraged by the fugitive who tirelessly conspires against democracy.

The die is cast, Mr. president. He had the courage and crossed the Rubicon. Now to govern in favor of the people.