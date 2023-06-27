The difficult confession of Laura Barjum, MasterChef participant

It is no secret to anyone that the world of entertainment and show business is very demanding for those who want to make their way and boost their career, be it in music, dance, acting or presenting. This issue was recently addressed by Laura Barjum, MasterChef participant in the middle of an interview with ‘Lo Sé Todo’ in which he recounted his experience.

The 28-year-old from Cali who in 2017 took the crown in the National Beauty Pageant in Cartagena to replace Andrea Tovar and attend Miss Universe where she almost managed to win this important title if she had not been surpassed by Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, She revealed what her life has been like after the contest and opened up about her struggle to break through in the world of television, because since she was very little she always dreamed of becoming a famous actress.

“It’s very crazy, I remember when I started to be a familiar face, being a beauty queen, I said: I am the actress queen. And not much has happened there, but it has been a painful subject, for me, but every day I want to share it more because I think we all have some frustration,” he said.

It should be noted that the Valle del Cauca woman who maintains a relationship with the announcer and musician Diego Sáenz has worked on several projects such as the ‘X Factor’in addition to being a representative of various events in the world of beauty.

How has Laura Barjum faced frustration?

The model and presenter also said that she was always willing to continue knocking on doors and learn from all those who wanted to contribute to her career, in addition to not giving up despite adversities:

“I do ‘castings’ all the time, I prepare all the time, my teachers tell me that I’m good and I’ll have to believe them, because I do ‘castings’ all the time and not all of them come out. It has been a long, difficult process, I have a team that trusts me a lot and believes in my work”.

Also read: Will Yeison Jiménez retire from music?

Besides: Frank Solano’s harsh criticism of Mary Méndez

Finally Laura Barjum said that she kept working hard so that when her opportunity came she could be ready:

“That great character with whom I plan to conquer and captivate them has not arrived, but it will. I’m still studying, right now I’m going abroad to study, I was accepted in a super prestigious school. Better said, talent is not lacking, they say, but the opportunity has not arrived and it happens to all of us “he concluded by saying.

For now, the valluna continues in the most famous cooking competition in the country, where she has demonstrated her culinary skills and her character to face each of the tests.

The productions in which Laura Barjum has participated

However, although perhaps the road has not been easy, Barhum has managed to be part of important national productions and television programs such as ‘Bolívar’, ‘Los Briceño’, ‘Tu Voz Estéreo’, ‘Block Search’, ‘María Magdalena’ and ‘Decisiones’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

