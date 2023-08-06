Home » The difficult days of Alina Lozano
The difficult days of Alina Lozano

Likewise, the famous did not hide her emotions and said that although many people made jokes or thought that her ex-partner was with her for the pension, she really loved Jim.

“Friends in the real fabric of our relationship we were deeply happy, we made some high and strong stakes… and well, why did the relationship end, well, because it completely got out of hand… In my case, love is not meant to suffer, I stop when the subject is not healthy for me.

The last thing that happened bothered me enormously, it disappointed me. I take Jim into account for everything, but Jim is different. It’s not even a matter of jealousy, suddenly he appears in a video with a girl with whom he had an affair, he really didn’t know. I learned a lot from the videos they send me,” said Lozano.

Finally, she admitted that it was she who had given up and stepped aside partly due to the media pressure she has had to deal with in recent months: “I am exhausted from the insult.”

