The difficult days of Claudia Bahamón in the hospital

Claudia Bahamón is not having a good time these days and all this has to do with her state of health. The model, architect and television presenter revealed the reason why she has been absent from social networks and why she had to undergo surgery.

“I know that a lot of news has come out about my state of health and I prefer to be the one to tell the details. what happened to me? In a therapy with the Physiatrist the doctor was giving me a pain block and by mistake he perforated the pleura and that causes the space between the pleura and the lung to fill with air, when this happened the lung basically collapsed. Accidents that can happen and unfortunately it was my turn and now I am dealing with it”, said Claudia Bahamón.

This clinical accident meant that Claudia Bahamón had to be taken to a care center in the shortest possible time. “We immediately went to the emergency room. what did i feel Too much pain and pressure in the chest and back. I felt suffocated. He drowned. What was Diagnosis? Pneumothorax: Pneumothorax is the presence of air in the pleural space that causes lung collapse.

The procedure was quite painful and uncomfortable, but Claudia Bahamón was strong: “How was it controlled? A large tube/catheter was connected to the pleura/lung and left in for a few days for the air that is trapped between the pleura and the lung and with respiratory therapy to leave the body and help recover the capacity of the lung and thus function properly again ”.

Although she is still suffering the consequences of the pneumothorax, Claudia Bahamón clung to her faith and her loved ones: “Does it hurt? Yes very much. You feel pressure, suffocation, discomfort. It’s time to breathe slowly as I can and fill myself with patience. Around here I do nothing but pray and thank life. Besides, I have had a wonderful medical team that takes care of me and keeps the pain controlled and obviously my mother and all my family and close friends”.

Finally, Claudia Bahamón sent an affectionate message to her followers: “From Thursday on, but soon I will leave the clinic and I will be regal to continue enjoying life to the full. Thanks to all of you for your concern, for sending messages full of love and good wishes. I’m fine, I’ll be better. I love them forever.”

The photo that Claudia Bahamón shared from the hospital

