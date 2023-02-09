Home News “The difficult goodbye to my Compadre Armando”- By: Rafa Manjarrez
“The difficult goodbye to my Compadre Armando”- By: Rafa Manjarrez

“The difficult goodbye to my Compadre Armando”- By: Rafa Manjarrez

How difficult the goodbye of my compadre Armando.

There are inexpressible physical and spiritual sensations.

Affective estrangements, when a definitive absence bursts in defiantly and the feeling of a friend is almost filial, hurtfully summons the memories of a whole wealth of experiences, desires and laudable gestures of a good friend, and fortunately, everything else becomes residual.

When a partner leaves us, an experience of total breakdown of the soul arises, which scolds the human survival instinct and inexorably sentences that disagreements must be and in the end, they are always temporary, because in farewells, even if we always keep quiet, they confront each other. and concomitant disaffection often despicable, that for whatever reason we have had with whom we are going to eternity, with the pain that seizes us and due obsequiousness to the will of GOD.

Goodbye dude, GOD will know when we see each other again.

