The difficult health situation that Céline Dion is going through: “We can’t find any medicine that works”

In the last hours, harsh information about the health of the renowned singer emerged Celine Dion, who since last year was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. she was his sister Claudette who in dialogue with The Journal of Montrealspoke about the subject and gave news about it. “We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important,” she maintained anguished by the painting presented by the artist.

“She is listening to the best researchers in the field of this rare disease and will do so as much as possible,” she said, confirming that her sister has hope and has always been predisposed to professionals. Meanwhile, Claudette added: “She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the bestIt’s something innate to her. She is disciplined in all areas of her life.”, held.

In addition, the woman told how her sister took the news when she found out she was sick: “It was a shock, but she hasn’t lost any of her fighting spirit and she feels comforted that at least she knows exactly what she’s dealing with now.” He already recognized that the singer had symptoms but did not know what they were due to.

On the other hand, Claudette commented that from the moment Céline was diagnosed with this condition, which is considered “a rare disease”, the family approached her and offered her all their support. In factanother of the sisters, whose name is Linda, moved into the singer’s house to accompany her and assist her in whatever she needs.

“When I call her and she’s busy, I talk to my sister Linda, who lives with her, and she tells me that she’s working hard. She is listening as much as she can to the best researchers in the field of this rare disease. Honestly, I think that she mainly needs to rest, ”she acknowledged.

“We all cross our fingers and I’m glad people are worried about Céline. She is working hard and we are confident that she will make it through.”, concluded the singer’s sister leaving a hopeful message. It should be noted that the information about her health chart was made public thanks to a statement issued by the artist herself, who filmed herself talking about the subject and uploaded it to her social networks.

Hi everyone, sorry it took me so long to get in touch with all of you. I miss you so much and can’t wait to get on stage and talk to you in person. As you know, I have always been an open book and before I was not prepared to say anything, but now I am”, stated the artist in the audiovisual that she uploaded in December 2022 and added: “I have had health problems for a long time and it has It has been very difficult to face them and talk about everything that has happened to me. I have recently been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects 1 in a million people.. Although we are still learning about this rare disease, we now know what has been causing all the spasms I have been having, ”he acknowledged at the time.

What is the Stiff Person Syndrome suffered by Céline Dion:

In accordance with Mayo Clinic, RPS is one of the paraneoplastic syndromes of the nervous system and “is characterized by the progressive stiffness or numbness and intense muscle, which mainly affects the spine and legs. It can also cause painful muscle spasms.”

As a result of this disease, in May of this year the singer had to cancel their world tour, Courage World Tour, which affects the nervous system and causes muscle spasms. This was announced by the 55-year-old artist herself in a statement published on her social networks. “I’m so sorry for letting you down again.. I work really hard to get my strength back, but touring can be very difficult, even when you’re at 100%,” Dion said. “It is not fair to you that I keep postponing shows and, although it breaks my heart,” he continued, “it is better that I cancel everything until I am really ready to return to the stage. I want you to know that I am not giving up… and that I am looking forward to seeing you again!”.

