The digitization of Moroccan intangible heritage strengthens the Kingdom’s efforts to confront “Algerian robbery”

In a new strategy for the Kingdom of Morocco to defend its intangible heritage, the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication launched the cultural platform to introduce Moroccan heritage, books and cultural festivals.

A communiqué to the ministry, a copy of which was seen by the electronic newspaper Hespress, states that this site is concerned with “an inventory of the Moroccan tangible and intangible heritage and presenting it through pictures, video capsules and an overview of each element of it, in addition to introducing national cultural festivals and even available books.”

He added that “the contents of the digital platform, which includes the fields of books, arts and heritage, follow the same direction inherent in achieving the goals of protecting and promoting Moroccan cultural heritage.”

This government approach comes in light of “international awareness” of the importance of the digital domain in preserving the intangible heritage of countries, which enables all individuals around the world to learn about the culture of each people, which contributes to preserving this heritage from robberies by other peoples.

Mustafa Jallouq, an expert in the cultural field, said, “This platform is an urgent necessity to protect the Moroccan intangible heritage, and to allocate a systematic inventory of it.”

Jallouq added, in a statement to Hespress, that “the benefits of the platform lie in the fact that the Moroccan intangible heritage will be protected in a digital framework, in addition to enabling it to be accessible to the public.”

And the expert in the cultural field stated that “this matter will enable the guardian ministry to get acquainted with those interested in the cultural field and tangible and intangible heritage.”

According to the spokesman, “collecting the observations of those interested in the field, from activities and civil society, will enable the ministry to receive observations to enrich its continuous efforts to protect the Moroccan intangible heritage.”

And he added, “Documenting heritage in the digital field and showing it to the public is a form of proactive protection for it, which will prevent any theft in the future.”

He continued, “Digital platforms are important at the present time to protect the intangible heritage, but they become strong with the existence of legal protection, through an internal legal arsenal that must be consistent with international agreements, within the framework of the process of protection and definition.”

Jallouq warned of “the absence of legal protection in Morocco for intangible heritage, as it exists in other countries, while great attention has been paid to historical sites and buildings.”

He stressed “the need to continue registering the intangible heritage as a national mark, as well as through the Intellectual Protection Organization,” considering that “the establishment of the aforementioned platform is a very important step that should constitute a starting point for additional initiatives from all sectors.”

