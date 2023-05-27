The digitization of public procurement in Morocco reduces carbon emissions by 84 percent

The World Bank revealed that the digitization of public procurement procedures in Morocco had a significant impact on reducing carbon emissions, as they decreased by about 84 percent.

The World Bank stated, in a recent report, that Morocco launches 40,000 public deals annually, with an average of 4 applicants for each deal, while the digitization reform contributed to a decrease in the number of travel times from competitors from 22 times to only two times per deal.

The report predicts that full implementation of the reform will reduce the travel distances traveled by all bidders in one year from 86,000 km to just 6,000 km, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 84%.

The same source stated that public deals in Morocco represent 20% of the gross domestic product, adding that previously all bidders across the country had to participate in these deals in person, which required hesitation back and forth to the local office for public deals. To obtain documents, extract a bank guarantee, submit bids, attend envelope opening sessions, and submit more documents after notifying and signing the contract awarding decision.

The report considered that the ruler previously involved a large amount of road travel, with an average of 12 travel trips, each of about 60 kilometers (or 720 kilometers per participant), which leads to huge carbon emissions, as well as to a waste of time and money, which is the matter. which discourages small and medium enterprises from participating in public tenders.

The document also confirmed that moving in an urban manner is difficult to achieve the goal of allocating 30% of public deals to small and medium-sized companies stipulated in the law, but the matter has become easy with the process of providing a complete electronic ruler.

The World Bank supported Morocco to adopt this reform to digitize public procurement, by transferring all procedures that require the personal presence of representatives of companies and contractors to participate in public procurement, to be done through the electronic bidding system on the Internet, within the framework of the digital and financial inclusion program to support the budget.

Morocco’s journey to digitize public procurement began in 2007 with the launch of the electronic portal for public procurement, which made it possible to submit correspondence and documents electronically, conduct electronic reverse auctions, and submit offers electronically.

However, this transformation was challenged by companies’ lack of confidence and familiarity with electronic procedures, which required a major program of change management and capacity building on the part of the Kingdom’s public treasury to help companies adopt technological advances.

Between 2020 and 2022, the government issued three decrees obligating all public purchasers to publish the number and value of contracts awarded to small and medium enterprises, and obligating bidders participating in public tenders to submit their bid documents through the online portal for public procurement; and digitization of bank guarantees.

In its report, the World Bank considered that electronic public transactions have become environmentally friendly, as they can help stimulate demand for sustainable products and services and create a market for various “green” solutions. The percentage of offers submitted electronically increased from 15% in December 2019, before the reforms, to 68% in June 2022; The government aims to reach 100% by August 2023.