The diocesan pilgrimage of the engaged couples in Collemaggio

News

by admin
Monday 1st May with the participation ofArchbishop of the Diocese of Chieti-Vasto Mons. Bruno Forte the usual will take place Pilgrimage of the Engaged Couples at the Basilica of Santa Maria di Collemaggio a The Eagle.

The theme of the day will be “Forgive yourself for giving yourself”.

This year, in addition to the novelty of the pilgrimage to L’Aquila, the day will be spent together with the engaged couple Diocese of Lanciano-Ortona who will be accompanied by their entertainers and theArchbishop Mons. Emidio Cipollone.

The day’s program foresees the arrival and welcome at 10. At 10.30 there will be a theatrical performance of the Goldsmith’s workshopand curated by the Cultural Association “The bridge”, title of the show “Perdonati PerDonarsi” by Msgr. Emidio Cipollone. After lunch, at 3.00 pm transfer by bus to Luminous Fountain. At 15.30 Community Penitential celebration with Individual Absolution led by our Archbishop Mons. Strong, at the Basilica of San Bernardino. At 16.30 short pilgrimage on foot towards the Basilica of Collemaggio, and at 17 Eucharistic concelebration.

Before departure souvenir photo all together.

